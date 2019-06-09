Jaipur Lit Fest goes to Belfast — the land of WB Yeats and Seamus Heaney

Seven years ago, Irish poet Seamus Heaney told the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) he wanted to come to the Pink City to participate in the famous literary event. Sadly for literature lovers around the world, Heaney passed away a few months later, unable to fulfil his wish. Now, the JLF is all set to go to the Nobel Prize-winning writer\u2019s home town in Northern Ireland. \u201cSeamus Heaney wanted to come to JLF and we were talking to him. Then sadly he passed away. So we are going to him,\u201d says JLF co-director and Scottish writer William Dalrymple. The inaugural edition of JLF Belfast will be held from June 21-23. One of the two venues of the festival will be the Seamus Heaney HomePlace, an arts centre in his native village dedicated to the poet. \u201cThe highlight of the festival will be at his home,\u201d says Dalrymple. The JLF Belfast couldn\u2019t have chosen a better venue. The Seamus Heaney HomePlace, which celebrates the life and works of one of Ireland\u2019s greatest writers, sits in the village of Bellaghy where he lived. \u201cIt is in the middle of nowhere,\u201d says JLF producer Sanjoy K Roy. \u201cThe new arts centre there came up on the site of a former police station,\u201d he adds. The Lyric Theatre, the other venue of JLF Belfast, is located within the Northern Ireland capital and is 45minutes by road from Bellaghy. With India and Northern Ireland sharing their own stories of partition (Ireland was divided in 1921 following years of violence), the new JLF Belfast promises a programme focusing on borders. \u201cWe will be discussing the scars of different partitions,\u201d says Dalrymple. \u201cThe keynote address of JLF Belfast is on Gandhi and non-violence and will be delivered by Mahatma Gandhi\u2019s granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee,\u201d says Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, which produces JLF. \u201cThe JLF is a platform where people come together to debate and disagree peacefully.\u201d \u201cA democratic programming and rigorous spirit is the hallmark of JLF,\u201d adds festival co-director and author Namita Gokhale. The programming will have sessions dedicated to the works of WB Yeats, the Irish poet called the greatest poet of 20th century, Seamus Heaney and Rabindranath Tagore. \u201cYeats translated 10 Upanishads into English with Shree Purohit Swami,\u201d said Harish Trivedi, who teaches comparative literature in Delhi University, while participating in a session on \u2018Kalidasa and Shakespeare\u2019 at the British Council in New Delhi earlier this week as part of the JLF Belfast curtain raiser. \u201cLiterature is one of the mainstays of the \u2018Living Bridge\u2019 between the United Kingdom and India,\u201d says Jan Thompson, the British deputy high commissioner in New Delhi. \u201cIt connects communities in our two nations and reflects our shared values and experiences,\u201d adds Thompson. The JLF Belfast, which is supported by British Council Northern Ireland, is one of the seven international events of JLF, which will also open a new edition in Toronto, Canada in September this year. The author is a freelancer