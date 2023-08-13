Jailer: Mohanlal took home Rs 8 Crore; find out how many crores Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others charged

The iconic actor Rajnikanth has made a comeback to the big screens after a two-year sabbatical with his new movie Jailer. According to The Hindustan Times, Jailer had already made $802,628 million (about Rs 6.6 crore) from advance booking in the US market and Rs 18.24 crore in India. It also accumulated Rs 11.7 crore from the Tamil version of the film and Rs 1.1 crore through the Telugu version.

The 72-year-old veteran actor co-star in the comedy-action drama alongside Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia given the Rajinikanth craze sweeping across moviegoers worldwide. The film has been showered with positive feedback as this action extravaganza accumulates an opening day revenue of Rs 72 crore, as per The Indian Express report.

Plot

The story of Nelson Dilip Kumar’s film Jailer is about Muthuvel Pandian, a tough yet sympathetic jailer, played by Rajinikanth. When he tries to prevent a criminal group from liberating their leader from prison, he finds himself in a difficult predicament. This action-packed entertainer had been released on over 7000 screens worldwide. As per reports, the film has a budget of Rs 200 crore, and here’s how much the cast took home:

Rajnikanth

Rajnikanth is one of India’s highest-paid superstars with an estimated net worth of Rs 430 crore, according to The Times of India. He has been entertaining audiences for more than 50 years. According to a GQ report, Rajinikanth was paid Rs 110 crore for his 169th film, Jailer.

Mohanlal

A surprise cameo appearance by Malayalam actor Mohanlal has also been arranged by the Jailer film’s producers. And according to GQ, the 63-year-old actor earned Rs 8 crore for his work in the Rajinikanth-starring film.

Tamannaah Bhatia

According to the source, Tamannaah Bhatia, an actress whose dance song Kaavaalaa became a huge hit before the film’s release, demanded Rs 3 crore for the role.

Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar each made about Rs 4 crore from the movie, according to a report in The Times of India.

The other actors in the film, Yogi Babu and Ramya Krishnan, each received about Rs 1 crore and Rs 80 lakhs for their parts in Jailer and can be seen playing significant characters.

The film has been ongoing in the theatres in full swing and is in all praises by critics.