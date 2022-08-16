Jai Hind, India! 5 crore ‘Tiranga selfies uploaded for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the unique flagship initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has proven to be a success. A government statement says that over five crore ‘Tiranga selfies’ were uploaded by Indians across the country and around the globe on the official website of the special Independence Day campaign. Usually associated with strict codes and everything official, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was initiated by PM Modi this year to infuse a sense of patriotism and connect with the general masses.

From schools to colleges, to homes to bazaars, the streets across India were adorned with the national flags. On July 22 last month, PM Modi had appealed to the country via his Twitter posts regarding this campaign. As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, PM Modi had asked the general public to hoist Tricolour from their homes.

According to the government data, five crore ‘Tiranga selfies’ were uploaded on the Har Ghar Tiranga website by 4 pm on August 15 itself. Reacting to the achievement, Culture Minister Kishan Reddy said that these selfies are a reflection of collective duty by all Indians. ‘Thank You, India,’ Reddy said in an emotional reaction.

Various programmes were held across states in the run-up to Independence Day. In Delhi, over 25 lakh national flags were distributed to schoolchildren. In Gujarat’s Surat, a mega Tiranga rally was organised, which saw participation by various civil society groups as well as general public. Srinagar’s Dal Lake became a venue of a beautiful boat rally celebrating the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Apart from the boat rally, a 7,500 square feet National Flag was also seen at Dal Lake after travelling through the length and breadth of the country. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Dal Lake and saluted the 7500 sqft Tricolour displayed on the banks of Dal Lake at SKICC.

Not just the country, the Indian diaspora around the globe enthusiastically celebrated the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence by hoisting the tricolour and singing the national anthem and patriotic songs at the country’s missions.