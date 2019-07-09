Jagannath Rath Yatra Puri: Devotees show humanity is above all; sea of people makes way for an ambulance

Jagannath Rath Yatra was celebrated last week in Puri.

Jagannath Rath Yatra is a very widely celebrated festival and is known for a huge gathering of people. The festival was celebrated last week in Puri and gave us all a lesson to learn. The huge gathering made way to allow an ambulance to pass through the road that was crowded with hundreds and thousands of devotees who came to take part in Lord Jagannath’s festival. The video of this incident has gone viral over social media after it surfaced online on Twitter.

A non-verified Twitter account with the symbol of Puri police dedicated to the Superintendent of Police, Puri shared a video of the crowd making way-out for the ambulance to pass. Around 1,200 volunteers along with 10 organizations and long hours of practice are the key factors that made this effort of the human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019.

1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019. pic.twitter.com/zVKzqhzYCw — SP Puri (@SPPuri1) July 6, 2019

It a very common sight in India to see ambulances getting stuck in traffic jams leading to loss of critical time for the patient. Not only jams but many a time a protest or a gathering can be the reason for ambulances getting stuck or delayed and in severe medical cases leads to loss of life. The video shows how humanity triumphed above all and with efforts and unity a huge crowd made way for the ambulance to pass easily.

The aforementioned account also shared a small clip showing the grandeur of the festival and the huge gathering that took part in the procession of the chariot festival of Lord Jagannath. The Jagannath Rath Yatra is the largest festival celebrated at Puri as it is considered one of the char dhams of Hindu religion. The video was captioned with “Sea of humanity, Tsunami of devotion: the journey of Lord Jagannath on Grand Road, Puri.”

Sea of humanity, Tsunami of devotion : the journey of Lord Jagannath on Grand Road,Puri. pic.twitter.com/abV3ly0PYM — SP Puri (@SPPuri1) July 6, 2019

With such a huge gathering, the responsibility of the police also increased in order to eliminate ay mishap. Special security arrangements were done by Puri police department this year with 181 CCTV cameras, 155 platoon force including 15 SP and commandant officers, 110 inspectors, 650 sub-inspectors and ASIs, 2,400 home guards, 2 companies of RAF, 2 OBF, 2 ATS, 2 NIA, 2 ODRAF units and 1 NDRF unit which is quite a big number.