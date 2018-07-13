Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2018: Date, timing, significance, live streaming of holy chariot festival

The mega festival marks the journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra from their abode in Puri’s Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple. (IE image)

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2018: For all the worshipers of Lord Jagannath, the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra is just one day away! The annual Rath Yatra will begin on July 14 i.e., Saturday in the city of Puri in Odisha. Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple town and witness the grand chariot festival. The mega festival marks the journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra from their abode in Puri’s Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple. The yatra or journey commences on Dwitiya Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Ashada month.

With just a few hours left for the Rath Yatra, lakhs of devotees reached Jagannath Mandir or Srimandir today, as the holy trinity of Gods gave their first glimpses after the 15 days healing ritual at the Puri Srimandir. Meanwhile, the Jagannath temple management has made all arrangements for the smooth completion of the special ritual. Security has been beefed up in the holy town in view of the festivities.

What is Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra?

The Jagannath Rath Yatra falls on July 14 this year. The festival marks the journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra (Lord Jagannath’s elder brother) and Goddess Subhadra ( Lord Jagannath’s sister) from Jagannath temple in Puri to Gundicha temple. Devotees pull the three colourfully decorated chariots which carry the three idols of the deities.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2018: Date and timing

The holy Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra will begin on July 14 at 4:32 am, and will ends on 00:55 am on July 15, according to Drikpanchang.

Significance of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra?

Lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra is a major Hindu festival that commences on Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month. Currently it falls in month of June or July in Gregorian calendar. This year, temple city Puri will host its 141st annual Rath Yatra. Lord Jagannath is worshipped along with his brother Balabhadra and his sister Devi Subhadra.

On the this day, Lord Jagannath along with Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra leave their abode in Jagannath Temple for Gundicha Temple which is a monument built in the memory of Queen Gundicha, wife of King Indradyumna who built the world famous Puri temple.

On the fourth day after Ratha Yatra, Hera Panchami is celebrated when Goddess Lakshmi visits Gundicha temple in search of Lord Jagannath. After taking rest in Gundicha Temple for 8 days, Lord Jagannath returns to his main abode. This day is known as Bahuda Yatra and is observed on the eighth day after Ratha Yatra on Dashami Tithi.

Celebrations for Rath Yatra 2018:

Rath Yatra is celebrated with great fervour in Odisha. The atmosphere is electric on the ‘Bada Danda’ or the Grand Road in Puru where lakhs of devotees throng just to get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath and touch the chariots once. In fact, not only Odisha, massive chariot procession are held in other cities like Ahmedabad and Kolkata. This festival is equally famous in international cities like Dublin, New York, Toronto, Paris and Laos. On this day, people in Odisha relish “abhada” or mahaprasad of 56 items known as chhappan bhog. “Poda Peetha” is one of the main desserts of this festival which is very famous.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2018 LIVE streaming:

LIVE telecast of Rath Yatra will be available on Doordarshan National (DD1), DD Odia and Odisha TV (OTV). Regional Odia channels like Kalinga TV, ETV Odia and Zee Kalinga will also telecast the LIVE streaming of Rath Yatra. The live telecast is slated to begin from 8 AM IST. You can also follow the live telecast on YouTube.