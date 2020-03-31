Ivanka Trump replies to Modi’s Yoga tweet; Here’s what she said

Ivanaka Trump has been using the hashtag “Together Apart” in all of her COVID-19 tweets.

Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to the President of the United States, took to Twitter and thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his suggestion of opting Yoga as a stress buster. While replying to Modi’s tweet she said, “This is wonderful! Thank you.” Modi had posted a video of him doing a yoga asana that relaxes him and relieves stress. Ivanaka Trump has been using the hashtag “Together Apart” in all of her tweets as a commitment that every one in together in fighting the novel Coronavirus while being apart- an act of social distancing.

Meanwhile, Modi has asked people to practise yoga/exercise for a strong mental health as some physical activity can combat and help relieve people of stress and anxiety at a time when almost all Indians are home-quarantined and in isolation for 21 days.

Not only Modi but Ivanka has been active in thanking the efforts of NASA members, doctors among others who have been contributing to help curb the impact of deadly COVID-19 infection. She has also said that America has been showing strength and spirit when times are toughest. She also urged people to maintain social distancing so that the Coronavirus infection does not spread.

She has also given a tribute to doctors on National Doctor’s Day yesterday and said that since doctors are working for people, therefore people should stay at home for them. Meanwhile, in the United States, the number of Coronavirus positive cases have increased to more than 1.6 lakh people where 3,161 people have succumbed to the deadly infections, according to a report by the Guardian. In New York, the trade capital has witnessed the highest number of cases to 64,384 people positive with COVID-19. The first case reported in the city was on March 1 and since then, the numbers have multiplied gone up significantly.