It’s time to focus on ‘Mental Wealth’ and not just ‘Mental Health’; Here’s why

Mental wealth is a holistic approach to mental well-being that focuses on self-awareness, personal growth, character development, resilience, and motivation. On the other hand, mental health considers a person’s psychological and emotional well-being; it is an assessment of an individual’s cognitive, behavioral, and emotional functioning. Both mental wealth and mental health aim for a sense of fulfillment in life; however, they take different approaches to achieving that goal. While mental health focuses on positive psychological functioning and managing negative symptoms or conditions, mental wealth encourages developing beyond the current levels of achievement or understanding.

Mental wealth is a concept that goes beyond traditional ideas of mental health. It recognizes the importance of good mental health and promotes taking proactive steps to optimize your well-being. It focuses on developing resilience, confidence, and positivity to succeed.

This approach encourages us to think holistically about wellness; recognizing that physical and emotional needs must be addressed for optimal well-being. Mental wealth considers attitudes and behaviours such as proactivity, positive self-talk, assertiveness, and problem-solving skills. These practices are essential in aiding our ability to thrive under stress or challenging circumstances.

The key components of cultivating mental wealth include:

Setting realistic goals and standards

Developing a growth mindset

Practicing self-compassion

Engaging in meaningful conversations

Taking time for therapeutic activities such as relaxation, mindfulness or exercise

Being mindful of your environment

Building mental wealth requires dedication and commitment but doesn’t have to be complicated or overwhelming, either!

Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder, and Director of Gateway of Healing shares the top six ways to build mental wealth –

Identify Your Values: Identifying your values can help you make informed decisions about spending time and energy based on what matters most to you. Knowing which values are important for us helps guide our actions in almost every aspect of life—career choices, relationships, finances, goals, etc.

Pursue Lifelong Learning: Lifelong learning means constantly seeking new knowledge and experiences to stay ahead of the game. This could involve reading books or articles on topics related to your field, attending seminars or workshops related to your career goals, or even taking online classes in a subject area you’re interested in. The more you learn, the more prepared you will be for any situation that comes your way.

Practice Mindfulness and Meditation: Practicing mindfulness and meditation daily can help reduce stress and anxiety while improving concentration and focus. This can make a world of difference to one’s overall well-being.

Develop Healthy Habits: Healthy habits such as getting enough rest, eating nutritious food, exercising regularly, drinking plenty of water, reducing screen time, etc., are essential for maintaining physical health as well as mental well-being.

Be Mindful of your Inner Circle: Surrounding yourself with positive people with similar goals can be incredibly beneficial for personal growth and development. These relationships provide support during difficult times and motivation to reach higher levels of success.

Gratitude: It is easy for humans to fall into the trap of comparison. If we can learn how to appreciate what we have instead, we can start building more gratitude into our lives, ultimately leading to a life of fulfilment & bliss.

It is essential to remember that mental wealth is not a one-time fix but an ongoing journey; it’s the value one places on their mental wellness. By learning to recognize our emotions, understand our triggers and develop strategies for dealing with stress, we can build a foundation for increased well-being in all areas of our lives. Mental wealth is about creating the conditions necessary to maximize our potential and find joy in everyday moments. Investing in our mental wealth can make positive changes that have lasting effects on our physical, mental and emotional health.