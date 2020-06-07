It’s a virtual feasting: Now a digital food fest will set your gustatory sense

Millions of people watch food being made, learn from chefs, experience top kitchens and explore world-wide cuisines.

By Reya Mehrotra

The age of social distancing touched a new high when drive-in concerts became a thing. Now a digital food fest will set your gustatory sense while keeping you entertained. Zomaland@Home marks Zomato’s foray into the digital events space. Chaitanya Mathur, global head, events, Zomato talks about the challenges of organising a food fest online. He says, “Food based content is among the top trends across the internet. Millions of people watch food being made, learn from chefs, experience top kitchens and explore world-wide cuisines.

This external data was validated by users already watching food-based shows through Zomato Originals. While on-ground events will only have the magic of touch and feel, we believe celebrated talents from the food, entertainment & nightlife industry are well equipped to ensure users indulge in pure gluttony through almost all their senses virtually.” To make up for the loss, interesting shows have been lined up.

“New formats like the Kitchen Roast will see favourite comics Kusha Kapila & Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur & Rahul Subramaniam, try their hands at cooking while engaging in fun banter. Chef Sarah Huang from Singapore will be cooking a traditional South Asian dessert Ondeh Ondeh in Table Talk, there’s a DJ’s Cook off which includes India’s stellar producers Anish Sood, DJ Sa and Dualist Inquiry going back-to-back while cooking instead of mixing, live on Zomaland’s channels,” he says.

Zomaland will remain digital and based on this season’s success and feedback, more digital formats for Zomaland@ Home will be explored. A two-weekend digital carnival, Zomaland@ Home will be held on 5-7 June and 12-14 June and can be streamed on the Zomato app and Zomaland’s social media channels like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok & Helo.