Italian artist who sold duct-taped banana ‘artwork’ for over ₹85 lakh sued allegedly for copying art

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who became talk of the town in 2019 after his ‘artworks’ consisting of a banana duct-taped to a wall were sold for $120,000 (₹85.5 lakh as per 2019 exchange rate), is now facing a lawsuit. Cattelan has been accused by California-based artist Joe Morford of copying his artwork titled ‘Banana & Orange’ which he produced in 2000.

Cattelan named his work ‘Comedian’ and it was displayed at the Art Basel Miami Beach art fair. Joe Morford claimed that Cattelan could have seen the artwork that has been on his website, YouTube and Facebook for several years. “I did this in 2000. But some dude steals my junk and pimps it for 120K+ in 2019. Plagiarism…?” Morford wrote in a social media post. According to reports, Cattelan has argued that the fruit in Morford’s work is synthetic whereas he has used a real banana. Therefore he “cannot own the idea of a real banana duct-taped to a wall”, the artist claimed.

However, the court ruled that Morford can move forward with the case as “the alleged infringement of Morford’s banana is sufficient, quantitatively and qualitatively, to state a claim”. In the ruling, the court said, “Can a banana taped to a wall be art? Must art be beautiful? Creative? Emotive?” “In any event, a banana taped to a wall recalls [Canadian philosopher] Marshall McLuhan’s definition of art: ‘anything you can get away with’,” it added.

The court continued, “No one can claim a copyright in ideas, so Morford cannot claim a copyright in the idea of affixing a banana to a vertical plane using duct tape. Nor can Morford claim copyright in bananas or duct tape.”

Notably, a banana in one of Cattelan’s artworks was eaten by a New York performance artist David Datuna in 2019 when the piece was on show at Art Basel. As per the reports, the piece came with a certificate of authenticity and owners could replace the banana. “[Datuna] did not destroy the artwork. The banana is the idea,” a director at Art Basel had said.