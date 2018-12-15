Isha Ambani’s reception: The wedding extravaganza continues

By: | Updated: December 15, 2018 12:05 PM

Isha Ambani - Anand Piramal wedding: The Ambanis have made sure that nobody is going to forget the “wedding of the century”.

Photo: ANI

Following the festivities of the extravagant wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, an equally majestic reception was held on December 14. Once again, Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and politicians were in attendance. Isha Ambani, 27, and 33-year-old Anand Piramal, who is the son Indian billionaire industrialist, and the chairman of the Piramal Group, got married in a grand ceremony on December 12 in Mumbai.

Similarly, the reception party was held at Jio Gardens in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Saina Nehwal who got married to fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap this Friday in a simple ceremony also attended Isha Ambani’s reception.

Other celebs who were present at the reception were Adnan Sami along with his wife, Jeetendra, Boman Irani, Falguni Pathak and Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan along with his wife Sagarika Ghatge.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at Isha Ambani’s wedding reception. (Photo Varinder Chawla)

AR Rahman, Rekha Bhardwaj and Javed Ali performed in the music concert organised for Isha and Anand.

READ ALSO | Isha-Anand wedding video: All that is Mukesh Ambani residence Antilla in Mumbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Beautiful people.. ❤❤❤❤❤

A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) on

Staying true to Indian wedding traditions, Isha Ambani’s wedding festivities have been going on for days. Considering she’s the daughter of India’s richest man, the glamour quotient was upped by host of celebrities who attended various events.

The pre-wedding celebrations in Rajasthan’s Udaipur had Former US Secretaries of State John Kerry and Hillary Clinton in attendance and had American pop sensation Beyonce and many Bollywood actors like Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan performing. The wedding had India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan along with his family, Amir Khan and other high profile guests.

Recently, a video of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan serving food at the wedding went viral.

