Women entrepreneurs in India have been breaking barriers and making a name for themselves in the business world. As per the Forbes’ list of richest Indians released recently, 3 more women made their

Many of these successful women have not only achieved great wealth but also have invested in luxurious houses, reflecting their success and status. There are several female billionaires and businesswomen in our country who are known for their lavish homes. These houses are not only a symbol of their success but also a testament to their hard work and determination.

Here, we take a look at the lavish residences of India’s renowned women entrepreneurs.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

She is the chairperson of HCL Technologies and has a massive net worth of Rs 84,330 crore. She lives in a luxurious mansion in Delhi, which is worth around Rs 115 crore.



According to ET, billionaire Shiv Nadar, Roshni’s father purchased a massive bungalow located in Delhi’s Friends Colony East Area for a whopping Rs 115 crore as a present for his daughter.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

She is the founder of Biocon, one of India’s leading biotech companies, and has a net worth of $2.1 billion.

She resides in a lavish mansion called Glenmore on the outskirts of Bangalore City. The property was previously a palm plantation and boasts a sprawling 17,000 sq ft family home with a red-tiled roof and an impressive collection of art. The house has been designed by architect Sandeep Khosla.

Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, a businesswoman and TV personality best known for her appearance in TV show Shark Tank India, has a net worth of Rs 600 crore. She is a prominent figure in the Indian healthcare industry and currently serves as the Executive Director of renowned healthcare brand Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Thapar’s luxurious house in Pune is one of her many posh possessions. The house, whose cost remains undisclosed, has lavish and exquisite interiors, décor, and amenities.

The house boasts an array of eclectic collectibles, a yoga corner, as well as a workspace where she keeps her accolades and operates her business from home. Additionally, she has a lavish balcony adorned with greenery.

Isha Ambani

While Isha Ambani is widely known as the daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, there is more to her than just her family background. Along with her siblings, Isha plays a pivotal role in the management and operation of the family business. She has established her own identity and has garnered recognition for her impressive work.

Following their star-studded wedding ceremony, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal settled into their lavish mansion in Worli, Mumbai. The property boasts a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea, making it one of the most sought-after locations in the area.

The mansion, named Gulita, is spread acorss 5,00,000 square feet.

Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh, another shark judge, possesses a lavish duplex apartment that resembles a bungalow and boasts a spacious terrace area, perfect for relaxation. The interior of the house exudes luxury, with a wooden touch.

The duplex also features a cozy, personalized bar area. The living room exudes a regal ambiance, furnished with a large white velvet sofa and adorned with floral design cushions. Beige curtains grace the back of the room while a black glass side table embellished with certain décor pieces adds to the sophistication. The living room floor is made of wood.