Isha Ambani Piramal: Know about the education, lifestyle, net worth of the ‘heiress’ of Reliance Retail

Isha Ambani, a prominent businesswoman herself and the daughter of richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited. She often makes headlines; from becoming the youngest billionaire heiress at 16 in 2008 to having a lavish wedding in India. In 2008, Isha was gifted a share valued at USD 80 million (approximately Rs 630 crores) in Reliance Industries, which placed her in the second position on Forbes’ list of top ten billionaire heiresses that year.



In this piece, we take a look at her education, business, net worth, lavish lifestyle, and more.

Education

Isha Ambani did her schooling from the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from Yale University, where she graduated in 2014.

She went on to complete her MBA from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University in 2018.

Business

Having served on the board of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, two subsidiaries of Reliance Industries for a few years, last year, Isha Ambani was introduced as the leader of the conglomerate’s retail business.

Furthermore, she’s involved in several philanthropic initiatives of the Reliance Foundation, including the Jio World Centre and the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Lifestyle

Isha Ambani is known for her lavish lifestyle, with her family owning one of the world’s most expensive homes, Antilia, estimated to be worth around $2 billion. She is often seen wearing designer clothes and jewelry at high-profile events and is known to have an extensive collection of luxury handbags and watches.

Ultra-luxurious wedding

In December 2018, Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal, the executive director of the Piramal Group, in a star-studded wedding attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and beyond.



Mukesh Ambani had spent Rs 700 crore for Isha’s wedding, which was one of the most-expensive weddings in India ever.

Net Worth

As per CelebrityNetWorth, Isha Ambani commands a massive net worth of $100 million.

Other

Apart from her business endeavors, Isha Ambani is also interested in art and serves on the board of directors of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Additionally, she is involved in several charitable and social initiatives, such as supporting rural artisans and promoting sustainable development in India.