Isha Ambani steals the show in Prabal Gurung gown for Met Gala 2019, See pics

Daughter of Reliance honcho Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, never ceases to amaze us with her aura and every time she steps out of the house. Last night the entrepreneur attended the Met Gala 2019 and looked like a walking dream. Isha Ambani had all eyes on her the moment she walked the pink carpet wearing a custom-made gown by ace designer Prabal Gurung. VOGUE INDIA'S POST: View this post on Instagram #IshaAmbani Piramal (@_iiishmagish) is all set to hit the #MetGala in a custom Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) gown. Head to our Instagram Stories to go behind the scenes of her getting ready for the big evening #MetCamp ????: Lena Melnik A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on May 6, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT Isha Ambani looked just out of a fairytale with her minimal detailing and lavish gown. She perfectly complemented her look with minimal makeup and wavy hair. Isha Ambani definitely knows how to make a perfect style statement on the red carpet where she was accompanied by divas like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Emma Stone, and others. Isha\u2019s best friend Priyanka Chopra graced the carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. Coming back to Isha Ambani, However, Vogue has shared insight on Instagram into what went the behind the scenes of her getting ready for the Met Gala. Check out all the pictures and videos here- View this post on Instagram The man and the muse. ATELIER PRABAL GURUNG. A collaboration among friends, we worked with the graceful and joyous Isha Ambani on her Atelier creation for months. With three fittings in Mumbai and a final Atelier appointment in New York, we enveloped her dress with over 350 hours of laborious love to bring our shared vision to life. The beautiful Isha Ambani (@_iiishmagish) wears the Atelier Prabal Gurung pale violet tulle v-neck ballgown with hand embroidered crystal and ostrich feather, sunburst pleating inserts and sculptural shoulder flourette to the 2019 Met Gala celebrating \u201cCamp: Notes on Fashion.\u201d Styled with @priyankarkapadia #pgworld #pgmuse #beautywithsubstance #StrongerInColour #modernglamour #metgala #metcamp A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) on May 6, 2019 at 10:43pm PDT READ:\u00a0Met Gala 2019 theme explained: Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra walk the Red Carpet\u00a0 View this post on Instagram Unabashed glamour. Our friend and muse Isha Ambani (@_iiishmagish) is breathtaking in the Atelier Prabal Gurung pale violet tulle v-neck ballgown with hand embroidered crystal and ostrich feather, sunburst pleating inserts and sculptural shoulder flourette for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating \u201cCamp: Notes on Fashion.\u201d Styled with @priyankarkapadia ???? @lenamelnik #pgworld #pgmuse #beautywithsubstance #StrongerInColour #modernglamour #metgala #metcamp A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) on May 6, 2019 at 10:48pm PDT Met Gala 2019 had the theme Camp: Notes On Fashion and all the celebrities dressed to their best keeping the theme in mind. However, the theme was inspired by a play on Susan Sontag\u2019s iconic essay \u201cNotes on \u2018Camp\u2019\u201d. Talking about Isha Ambani\u2019s lavender gown at Met Gala 2019, designer Prabal Gurung told Vogue that they have been working on it together for many months. With the camp theme, they wanted to celebrate the essence and exuberance of who Isha is. They chose to highlight her spirit through the intricacies of the hand embroidered feathers and beadwork and glamorous silhouette. In keeping with the theme, they had a vision of Isha in a dreamlike, magical, state and looked to the work of Degas\u2019 ballet dancers, evoking an ethereal and romantic quality where the power of her femininity is heightened. They played with the proportion of her skirt and took a couture approach. View this post on Instagram A lilac love story for a cherished muse. Guess who will capture the carpet in this number? #pgworld #pgmuse #metgala #femininitywithabite #strongerIncolour #modernglamour #metcamp A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) on May 6, 2019 at 10:17am PDT Also revealed by Gurung that Isha\u2019s friend Priyanka Chopra also had a say in finalising her outfit. He added that Priyanka Chopra stopped by for that one (one of the fitting trials) and they all had a collaborative conversation on hair and makeup and styling the accessories, to elevate the camp look. Priyanka Chopra also happens to be part of this year\u2019s Benefit Committee along with her husband Nick Jonas.