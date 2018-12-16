Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding recreated moment from Nita-Mukesh marriage as daughter donned mother’s 33-year-old saree

Isha looked stunning in her Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla traditional wedding lehenga with her mother’s saree adding grace to her looks. (Instagram)

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the nuptials in a dreamy wedding affair on December 12 at the Ambani’s posh residence, Antilia in Mumbai. The grand celebrations of the big fat traditional wedding began right from two days prior to the main function with a huge sangeet ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding celebrations at the Ambanis were graced by many biggies from both Bollywood and Hollywood. The guest list included celebrities from business, politics and sports, too. Former US First Lady Hillary Clinton too flew all the way to Mumbai to bless the couple on their big day. Mega-pop singer Beyonce was another highlight on the occasion as the singing sensation performed at the pre-wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani’s only daughter and business tycoon Anand Piramal’s son, Anand.

Apart from the grand affair that the days-long wedding was, Isha Ambani made sure it was a day to be remembered. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s daughter went simple on her big day as she donned her mother Nita Ambani’s wedding saree, recreating a nostalgic throwback for both her parents. Isha looked stunning in her Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla traditional wedding lehenga with her mother’s saree adding grace to her looks. 33 years go, Nita Ambani wore the red bandhani saree, on her wedding with husband Mukesh Ambani, that was revamped by designers Abu and Sandeep zardozi borders.

Sharing Isha’s look with the world, the designer duo, wrote on their official Instagram handle, “There is a deep emotion and personal history in the ensemble. Isha also incorporates her mother: Nita Ambani’s wedding sari which has been reinvented by the duo, pleated and enhanced with majestic zardozi borders.” It was indeed mesmerising to witness the modest outfit carried by the daughter of India’s topmost and affluent businessman.