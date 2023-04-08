Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal to Sanjay Hinduja-Anu Mahtani: Here are the most expensive Indian weddings ever!

In India, weddings are considered to be one of the most important and significant events in one’s life. Indian weddings are known for their grandeur, extravagance, and the display of wealth and status. These weddings are typically multi-day affairs that involve intricate rituals, elaborate decorations, lavish feasts, and expensive gifts. Many wealthy families spare no expense in making their wedding ceremonies grand and memorable.

Here are some of the most expensive weddings that have taken place in India:

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal Wedding: Rs 700 crore

This wedding is considered the most expensive wedding ever in India, costing a whopping Rs 720 crore. Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, married Anand Piramal, son of billionaire industrialist Ajay Piramal in December 2018. The wedding festivities lasted for several days and were attended by the who’s who of the business, entertainment, and political world.

The grandeur of the wedding, which took place across three locations (Udaipur, Lake Como in Italy, and Mumbai), was hard to ignore. The guest list included prominent figures such as former First Lady of the United States, Hillary Clinton, and over half of Bollywood’s A-listers. To top it off, the celebration featured a stunning performance by none other than Beyonce!

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia Wedding: Rs 200 crore

Vanisha Mittal, daughter of Laxmi Mittal, tied the knot with London-based investment banker Amit Bhatia in France back in 2004. The wedding took place in France and was estimated to cost around Rs 200 crore.



The lavish three-day celebration set a new record for the most expensive wedding of the year. The festivities included a private show by Kylie Minogue, a breathtaking fireworks display at the Eiffel Tower gardens, and a guest list featuring the crème de la crème of Bollywood. The wedding ceremony was held at Vaux-le-Vicomte, a 17th-century castle with rich historical significance.

Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani Wedding: Rs 140 crore

Sanjay Hinduja, son of billionaire industrialist G.P. Hinduja, married Anu Mahtani, a fashion designer in Udaipur in 2015. The wedding was attended by many celebrities and was estimated to cost around Rs 140 crore.



Celebrities such as Malaika, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer, as well as international sensations Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Lopez, graced the wedding with their performances. The guests, numbering at 16,000, were chauffeured around in BMWs while enjoying delectable cuisine from 16 different countries.

Shrishti Mittal and Gulraj Behl Wedding: Rs 500 crore

Shristi Mittal, the niece of steel tycoon Laxmi Mittal, recently tied the knot with investment banker Gulraj Behl in a lavish three-day wedding ceremony held in Barcelona that could easily compete with most grand Indian weddings.

The event was attended by 500 guests who were required to sign a confidentiality agreement. In addition, more than 200 butlers and cooks were flown in from India and Thailand to ensure that the celebrations went smoothly, while Michelin-starred chef Sergi Arola curated the culinary spread. The newlyweds also cut a towering six-story, 60-kg cake to mark the occasion. The wedding reportedly cost around Rs 500 crore.

Brahmani Reddy and Rajeev Reddy Wedding: Rs 500 crore

Gali Janardhana Reddy, a mining magnate and former politician, faced widespread criticism for hosting his daughter’s wedding amidst a nationwide cash shortage. However, the opulence and grandeur of the event made headlines. The five-day celebration, held at Bangalore Palace, was attended by a staggering 50,000 guests, including Bollywood celebrities and politicians. Reddy’s daughter tied the knot with Rajeev Reddy, the son of Hyderabad business tycoon Vikram Dev Reddy.

The wedding was a display of extravagance, with elaborate decorations that included recreations of ancient Indian temples designed by Bollywood art directors, bull-drawn carts for guest transportation, and oversized helium balloons bearing images of the family. To ensure safety and security, 3,000 guards were hired for the event.