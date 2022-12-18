Is there metal in your dark chocolate? Know it here

Are you someone who enjoys having dark chocolates and feel it’s healthy compared to normal milk-based chocolates? If that’s the case, then you need to know that your favourite dark chocolate brand might have metal in it. You read that right! Consumer Reports have found that nearly two dozen dark chocolate brands contain dangerous amounts of lead and cadmium. These two heavy metals are linked to various health problems.

What are the findings:

The lead and cadmium levels were tested in 28 chocolate brands – Hershey to Alter Eco. As per the research, 23 of the bars were above California’s maximum allowable dose level (MADL) for lead (0.5 mcg) and cadmium (4.1 mcg).

Impact of metals:

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, if you are exposed to the metals for the long-term, then it can pose serious health concerns like impaired brain development and lower IQs in children, cancer, and cardiovascular disease.

Tunde Akinleye, Consumer Reports’ food safety researcher, said, “The danger is greatest for pregnant people and young children because the metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development, and lead to lower IQ.” However, Akinleye also mentions the risks are high for all ages.

Which brand is the most toxic:

Wondering if your favourite brand is on the list of dark chocolates that contain metal? Take a look at the names –

Trader Joe had high levels of both lead and cadmium. Hershey’s was also high in lead, but low in cadmium. Others with high levels of lead, cadmium, or both were Tony’s, Dove, Lindt, Alter Eco, and Theo.

Don’t be disheartened, if you still want to enjoy dark chocolate, then five of 28 brands were found to be “safer” options – Taza Chocolate, Ghirardelli (86% cacao), Mast, Ghirardelli (72% cacao), and Valrhona.

“That shows it’s possible for companies to make products with lower amounts of heavy metals—and for consumers to find safer products that they enjoy,” Akinleye added in the report.