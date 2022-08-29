Lack of adequate amount of sleep can be a rising cause of cardiovascular diseases. A survey conducted by Aboubakari revealed that about nine out of ten Americans don’t get enough sleep. This has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke. The researchers noted that getting enough sleep could help prevent these conditions. The low number of people who are good sleepers was expected since their lives are constantly busy. According to the study’s author, Dr. Aboubakari Nambiema, the importance of getting enough sleep is taught early in life. Besides regular sleep, other factors such as stress and night-time noise can also help improve a person’s health.

Previous studies on the link between sleep and heart disease mainly looked at one specific habit, such as snoring or sleep apnoea. In the current study, the researchers assessed the link between a healthy sleep score and various cardiovascular diseases. The study also used a combination of five sleep habits to analyze the relationship between the score and the incident cardiovascular disease.

More than 7,000 Participants were recruited from a preventive medical center from 2008 to 2011. They were asked to complete various questionnaires and undergo a physical examination. The average age of the participants was 59.7 years. Participants were given physical examination and answered questions on personal and family medical history, conditions and lifestyle

The questionnaires collected information about the participants’ sleep habits.

The score was then divided into two categories: poor and optimal. Those with an optimal score reported sleeping 7 to 8 hours per night, never or rarely having insomnia, no frequent excessive daytime sleepiness, no sleep apnoea, and an early chronotype (being a morning person).

At the start of the study, about 10% of the participants had an ideal sleep score, while 8% had a poor one. Over the next eight years, the researchers discovered that about 270 of them developed cardiovascular diseases. The link between sleep and cardiovascular events was analyzed after taking into account various factors such as age, sex, body mass index, cholesterol level, physical activity, and family history of heart attack or stroke.

The researchers discovered that having an ideal sleep score was associated with a 22 percent lower risk of experiencing cardiovascular diseases. They also noted that those who scored 5 on the sleep score were 75 percent less prone to experiencing a heart attack or stroke.

The researchers then estimated that if everyone in the study had an optimal sleep score, they would prevent about 72% of new cases of cardiovascular diseases annually.

The researchers also noted that having a 1-point increment in good sleep score over time could reduce the likelihood of experiencing cardiovascular diseases by 7 percent.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Nambiema, stated that the findings of the study support the idea that improving sleep can help prevent cardiovascular diseases. However, he noted that more research is needed to establish the exact causes of sleep disorders and how they can be prevented.