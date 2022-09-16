Is India ready to face the Employability Challenge?

There is a significant difference between theoretical and practical knowledge and skills related to a particular industry. For a country like India, which produces over 15 lakh engineering graduates each year, it is rather alarming that only 45.90% of such graduates are employable. One of the reasons for the low employability levels could be outdated syllabus and the constantly changing job environment. Hence, getting a graduate or postgraduate degree might not be enough to land a decent job or get promoted to a higher position.

Narayan Mahadevan, Founder of BridgeLabz told FinancialExpress.com that the first step in addressing India’s employment dilemma will be acknowledging and recognising a disconnect between industry 4.0 and education 4.0. “And the only way to promote employability is to alter the entire ecosystem, including perception, attitude, policies, how teaching is approached, and the level of company investment in workers,” Mahadevan said.

BridgeLabz’ Narayan Mahadevan has listed critical skills that an individual should have based on which career progression is possible:

Communication Skills

Along with technical knowledge and the latest skills, a professional should have decent communication skills to succeed in a highly competitive job market. This includes knowledge and comprehension of different languages and the comfort with which a message is communicated to clients, subordinates, and other stakeholders. There is absolutely no substitute for practical communication skills.



Interpersonal Skills

Interpersonal skills are a bit different from communication skills, as these include an individual’s ability to resolve workplace disputes effectively. Individuals with strong interpersonal skills would have a cordial relationship with peers and better understand the decision-makers. Strong interpersonal skills are critical in attaining long-term career targets in a working environment where digital meetings and remote work have become a norm.

Problem Solving and Critical Thinking

Irrespective of the nature and size of a business in which a professional might be employed, there might be several situations when an individual might get stuck in complex, unprecedented situations. Professionals need to have the correct thought process and put them into action swiftly. It is mainly relevant in the context of IT companies, where the challenges are often novel, and the solutions should be quicker.

Applying practical knowledge in critical situations

Practical knowledge refers to a person’s first-hand experience working in an organisational setup. The knowledge and skills gained in a given environment or organisation can be effectively introduced in other situations based on the ability of a professional to act and work in such critical cases. The role of organisations in training and developing employees is therefore vital. The efforts employed by a business to teach and impart skills among the workers would eventually help their cause.

Enthusiasm, commitment and motivation

With the increased work and job-related pressures, the employees are often burdened with deadlines and strict timelines for various projects. In such circumstances, expecting them to be enthusiastic and motivated is difficult. However, the difference between successful and mediocre workers in an organisational setup is the level of their commitment and motivation towards the work. Taking ownership of the work and enjoying the process are two critical aspects of the all-around development of a professional.

“The situation of the country concerning employability is in a critical stage. India Inc. must coordinate its efforts to make the job market fully ready for the employability challenge by introducing skill development programs (internal). Along with this, it is critical that the employees and beginners also understand the importance of skill development at different career stages,” he said.

“The solution is to innovate where employment and employability meet. Determining how we will supply and finance employability in the upcoming years is crucial. The task at hand is difficult, occasionally expensive, and exhausting. However, the only optimum course of action is to take a multi-pronged strategy at both the micro and macro levels of learning and skilling,” Mahadevan concludes.