Is any amount of alcohol consumption advisable? How much to drink according to age? Lancet study answers

Although alcohol consumption is considered to be an issue of concern, it is also known that the effects of alcohol on a person’s health are different depending on their age, gender, and geographical location. A study published in ‘The Lancet’ journal revealed that the use of alcohol can have a significant impact on multiple aspects of health.

How alcohol consumption affects life/health in different age groups

The study titled ‘Population-level risks of alcohol consumption by amount, geography, age, sex, and year: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2020’ stated that although small amounts of alcohol can lower a person’s risk of experiencing certain health outcomes, they can also increase the risk of experiencing other conditions. The study noted that the overall risk of alcohol consumption can be influenced by various factors such as the country where the consumption is made, as well as the disease rates in that region.

The researchers used estimates from over 200 countries to analyze the effects of alcohol consumption on the health of 1.34 billion people in 2020. They discovered that men aged 15 to 39 are more prone to experiencing harmful effects from alcohol consumption. In every region, the largest portion of the population consuming alcohol is composed of males.

The researchers concluded that drinking alcohol does not provide a health benefit and only causes risks in this age group. About 60 percent of the alcohol-related injuries that occur in this age group are caused by suicides, homicides, and motor vehicle accidents.

In 2020, it was reported that alcohol was the main cause of over 1.78 million deaths globally. It was also identified as the leading cause of mortality among the 15 to 49 age group. The journal suggested that more effective interventions are needed to reduce global health loss among this group.

Moreover, acute hepatitis is a common issue among younger people due to their consumption of alcohol. It can lead to various problems such as kidney and heart issues, as well as the rupture of the esophagus at an early age. He also noted that the use of alcohol can increase the risk of liver transplantation. Even the life span of a person decreases with alcohol consumption. “The survival age reduces to 55-60 years as compared to 70-75 years among non-alcoholic people.” Dr. Shrey Srivastav, Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, told IE.

Despite these negative effects, the researchers noted that drinking a very less quantity of alcohol (between one to two drinks a day) can provide some health benefits to people who are over 40 years old. if they have no underlying health conditions. It can lower their risk of experiencing various chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Srivastav stated that it is not advised to consume alcohol to prevent any disease. However, he noted that drinking red wine can help lower the risk of heart disease.

How much alcohol is safe to consume according to research

The amount of alcohol that should be consumed per day for people aged 15 to 39 is 0.136 standard drinks. For women, it should be around 0.273 drinks per day.

For people aged 40 to 64, the safe level of alcohol consumption is between 0.527 and 0.562 drinks per day. However, this range could be extended to include almost two standard drinks per day for men and 1.82 for women. These two drinks per day can help lower the risk of various chronic diseases.