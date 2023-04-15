IPL star Rohit Sharma’s lavish lifestyle, luxurious mansion in Mumbai, swanky cars & more. Take a look

After losing two matches, Mumbai Indians finally won their first IPL match against Delhi Capitals on April 11, 2023, under the terrific captainship of Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians is one of the richest franchises in IPL. Having said that, the 35-year-old skipper’s net worth has also witnessed growth in the recent years.

Along with his multi-crore contract with BCCI and Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma also earns crores from various brand endorsements. With an estimated net worth of Rs 214 crore, Rohit Sharma leads a lavish lifestyle. Let’s take a look:

Rs 30 crore seaside mansion in Mumbai

Rohit Sharma lives in a luxurious 4 BHK seaside mansion in Mumbai’s Worli with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter Samaira. As per The Economic Times, the 6,000 square feet apartment is located on the 29th floor of the 53-storey Ahuja Towers.

Vacation house in Lonavala

Rohit Sharma also owns an uber-luxurious house in Lonavala. However, as per The Hindustan Times report, in 2021, the cricket had sold his vacation home spreading across 6,329 square feet for Rs 5.25 crore.

Lamborghini Urus

Rohit Sharma owns a Rs 3.10 crore Blu Eleos Metallic coloured Lamborghini Urus. As per News18, the swanky Italian customised car has dual-tone interior – red and black. It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine and can zoom past 100 km/hr in just 3.3 seconds.

That’s not all, Rohit Sharma also has a Mercedes SUV, BMW speedster, and Rs 1.8 crore BMW M5.

World tours

If you follow the Mumbai Indians captain on Instagram, you would know that Rohit Sharma loves to travel with his family. You’ll find images from the crowded streets of Spain to the tranquil beaches of Maldives – Rohit Sharma never misses an opportunity to take a vacation with his family.

Rohit Sharma’s net worth and salary

As per the annual player contracts for the 2022-23 season shared by BCCI, Rohit Sharma received a pay cheque of Rs 7 crore. In addition to the annual salary, Rohit Sharma also receives Rs 6 lakh per ODI, Rs 3 lakh per T20 match, and Rs 15 lakh per Test match from the board, Sportskeeda reported. The cricketer was retained by the franchise for Rs 16 crore before the 2022 auction.

As per CAKnowledge, Rohit Sharma has a net worth of Rs 214 crore.

Brands endorsed by Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma endorses brands like Oppo, Hublot, Adidas, Birla Sun Insurance, and others. He takes around Rs 5 crore per brand.