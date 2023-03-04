IPL 2023: Here’s how many crores Mukesh Ambani spent to buy Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team also won two Champions League Twenty20 titles. Founded in 2008, Mumbai Indians is owned by Reliance Industries, India’s biggest conglomerate, through its subsidiary IndiaWin Sports.

According to Mint, Mukesh Ambani paid $111.9 million (Rs 8,53,28,50,575.00) to buy the franchise in 2008. The chairperson of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani has an estimated net worth of $90.7 billion (Rs 69,17,07,67,75,000.00), as per the Forbes 2022 list.

IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 season is all set to start on March 31 in Ahmedabad with the defending champion Gujarat Titans taking against the Chennai Super Kings.

The Mumbai Indians crossed $100 million mark in brand value among all the IPL franchises. As per a study by brand valuation agency Brand Finance, Mumbai Indians in 2020 registered the highest brand value among all teams. It became the only team to register growth in brand value during the Covid-hit 13th edition – their valuation increased by 7.1 per cent to $70.3 million (Rs 5,36,04,20,695.00).

It was reported that Reliance Industries Limited is set to own a team in the upcoming UAE T20 League. “We are extremely proud to have created a global franchise in Mumbai Indians and are equally confident of shaping another successful brand in the UAE and bringing in our experiences to benefit the growth of cricket in the UAE,” Akash Ambani said in a statement.

Squad: Mumbai Indians

Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, and Vishnu Vinod.