The good life: Investments that never go wrong

Eyeing that expensive camera? Or a fancy laptop? Some investments can never go wrong and while there might be some doubt over spending lavish amounts on a luxury item, not doing so might also cause regret. Ross, a digital creator, who provides self-improvement content to maximise productivity, progress, and results, has a list of investments that will never fail.

Ross, @THEROSSHARKNESS on Twitter, specialises in self-improvement writing that help to get the most out of time and effort. His thoughts and visuals on social media have inspired thousands and he is back with a list of seven investments that will never fail.

BOOKS

Books are among the best investments. There is never a book that will cause regret, no matter how terrible it might be, whether reading about a youngster living under the stairs or life advice from an expert.

GYM MEMBERSHIP

A consistent workout practice can benefit the mind, body, and health. Going to the gym, lifting weights, and getting strong and jacked will also help in other areas of life.

GOALS

Everyone has goals and ambitions and should do everything possible to achieve those. Whether it’s buying a course, hiring a mentor, or moving across the country, everyone owes it to themselves to do what it takes to achieve the goals and find fulfilment.

GOOD CAMERA

While everyone has a fancy phone with a powerful camera these days, taking out a camera and photographing the sunset is more conscious and present than reaching for the smart device.

GOOD LAPTOP

Hybrid work means everyone spends a lot of time on laptops nowadays. And buying a shoddy one only means it will have to be replaced every year, which will cost considerably more in the long run than buying a good one at the get go.

GOOD FOOD

The body requires proper nutrition. To avoid hormonal imbalances or deficiencies, it is critical to consume well-balanced food that is rich in nutrients.

EXPERIENCES

No matter how exciting a job might be, life is nothing without experience. Getting out there and seeing the world, meeting new people make every moment is priceless and shape personalities.