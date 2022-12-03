Introducing Pantone’s colour of 2023: Viva Magenta

Fashion connoisseurs, designers, and even buyers look forward to the time when Pantone announces its colour of the year. Fashion and style predictions, season stories, and almost everything around fashion starts taking shape with this announcement. 2023’s Viva Magenta feels like a big leap from 2022’s Very Peri.

The colour is very powerful to look at as it expresses a sense of fearlessness and audacity. The depth of the hue is bound to give structure and statement to the outfits. Interestingly, Viva Magenta is like a solo artist! Monotonal styling best suits the colour. It is a powerful colour to carry at work and a beautiful colour to flaunt in the evening making it one of the most wholesome hues and hence easiest to add to your wardrobe.

Mitali Joshi, Creative Lead and Designer, BoStreet, shares a few looks you could choose to pull in Viva Magenta.

Dresses:

A fan of wearing dresses and following the trend? Well, this colour is a perfect one for you! Rich in texture and tone, this colour goes best-styled solo too. Pick a monochrome dress and style it well with stilettos and minimalistic jewelry. Set the tone by choosing the colour of heels and accessories. For a bold and edgier look, go for dark tones like Black, and for a subtly chic look, go for warm tones like Beige.

The Princess of Wales herself had been spotted in Viva Magenta recently and who can be a better example of power and strength which is what the colour exuberates, too?

Over Coats:

Winter Chills have just started setting in and the timing couldn’t have been better. Overcoats are simply a must for your wardrobe. If you haven’t bought one already, pick one in Viva magenta.

Rock an overcoat of this colour on a gloomy day by pairing it with skinny-fit jeans and boots. You can also pair an overcoat with a fitted bodycon dress and heeled boots for a sassy trendy look!

Tops:

Tops are a staple in every wardrobe and if you are someone who doesn’t like to go overboard with bold colours, tops are to your rescue.

A viva magenta top can make heads turn and how. Pair your top with a high-waisted skinny fit j and platform shoes. For an evening look, you can pair your top with bootcut trousers and pump heels. Accessorize your looks well and you are all set.