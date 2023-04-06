Internet is a part of our lifestyle, but are we safe enough?

Our life revolves around the internet – From ordering groceries and booking cabs to finding jobs and keeping ourselves updated, the internet plays a major role in our lives. But we often question our safety over the web. Are we safe enough? Is our data being shared? We are constantly looking for the answers.

To help us resolve it, Technisanct has decided to launch a cyber threat intelligence platform — Falconfeedsio. The platform aims to democratize cyber security by providing valuable threat intelligence data and related insights to security professionals and enthusiasts.

How does it work?

Falconfeedsio leverages cutting-edge technology to provide 360-degree insights on cyber incidents, threat actors, and their activity in real time. The platform monitors over 25,000 sources tracking real-time incidents in a month and also tracks threat actors to eventually predict cyber threats with the help of AI. The data is analyzed using advanced algorithms to curate personalized threat feeds for users, helping them stay ahead of cyber threats.

“We believe that cyber security is a fundamental right, and it should be accessible to everyone,” said Nandakishore Harikumar, CEO of Technisanct. He added, “With Falconfeedsio, we aim to democratize cyber security by providing valuable threat intelligence data to professionals and enthusiasts. Our mission is to make cyber security accessible and affordable for all.”

The platform is expected to help at least 1.5 million cybersecurity professionals within two years of its launch, making it a game-changer in the cybersecurity industry.