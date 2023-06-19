International Yoga Day: What is the theme? Know benefits of age-old practice here

International Yoga Day is an annual event observed on June 21 around the world to promote awareness of the numerous advantages of the age-old practice. The day provides a common platform for individuals from many cultures and communities to unite and show their appreciation for the practice of yoga.

The day highlights the benefits of yoga and promotes physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Through a range of programs and activities, the day offers a chance to spread awareness of the mental, physical, and spiritual benefits of yoga.

Yoga encourages positive thinking, reduces stress, and promotes heightened self-awareness. The purpose of the day is to honour yoga, an ancient practise that originated in India.

Also Read PM Narendra Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations at UN Headquarters – Know its significance and history here

What is the theme of this year’s International Yoga Day?

The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’.

This year marks the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga, and like every year, PM Narendra Modi will perform yoga to honor the occasion. However, this year’s celebration is special as the Indian Prime Minister, who will be on his visit to the United States, will mark the day by leading a yoga session for the first time at UN Headquarters.