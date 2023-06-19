scorecardresearch
International Yoga Day: What is the theme? Know benefits of age-old practice here

Since its establishment in 2015, June 21 has been designated as the International Day of Yoga, aimed at promoting awareness of the enduring benefits of the ancient practice known as yoga.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Yoga day
International Yoga Day 2023 Celebration: The practice of yoga boosts flexibility, strength, and balance and is beneficial for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. (File Photo)

International Yoga Day is an annual event observed on June 21 around the world to promote awareness of the numerous advantages of the age-old practice. The day provides a common platform for individuals from many cultures and communities to unite and show their appreciation for the practice of yoga. 

The day highlights the benefits of yoga and promotes physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Through a range of programs and activities, the day offers a chance to spread awareness of the mental, physical, and spiritual benefits of yoga. 

Yoga encourages positive thinking, reduces stress, and promotes heightened self-awareness. The purpose of the day is to honour yoga, an ancient practise that originated in India. 

What is the theme of this year’s International Yoga Day? 

The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’. 

This year marks the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga, and like every year, PM Narendra Modi will perform yoga to honor the occasion. However, this year’s celebration is special as the Indian Prime Minister, who will be on his visit to the United States, will mark the day by leading a yoga session for the first time at UN Headquarters. 

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 17:06 IST

