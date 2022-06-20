International Yoga Day: Personalizing yoga is need of the hour

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

International yoga day is celebrated on June 21 every year with zeal and miraculous energy across the globe. The history of yoga and its origin can be traced back to the Vedas. Furthermore, many remains from Indus Saraswati Valley Civilization suggest the presence of yoga in ancient India. A misconception has cropped that yoga is an exercise system for health and physical well being and includes hatha yoga and asanas. Among the yoga sutras, only a handful are focused on asanas and a lot on providing a way of life. However, yoga is a science and art of living life where one aligns individuals’ geometry with the supreme almighty to achieve an unfathomable level of harmony. The process of yoga begins with the body, then breath, then mind and ultimately with the inner self. i

Since yoga is a process of aligning individuals to cosmic energy, there can never be a panacea that works for all. Every individual is unique, and the yoga practice style needs to be personalized for each person based on their date of birth and Name. A retrospective analysis of around 10000 queries received at NumroVani over the last two years revealed that following a holistic lifestyle for wellbeing infuses anxiety and FOMO in young people.

This Yoga Day, let us pledge to make this personalized to each individual need and acclaim the true purpose of the same.



Although a detailed personalization of yoga needs the Date of Birth and Name of the person, a simple yet effective method of doing the same can be seen through the eyes of zodiac signs (Based on Ascendant).



Let us now look at yoga poses for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Once Aries sets a goal, they will achieve it.

With their heads held high, with egos with a jest to move forward, the neck stretch asana and boat pose asana are the best for them. These asanas become the source of release of the fiery blaze in them. Shoulder yoga helps reawaken the body and mind and release the stagnant energy stored in the hidden areas. The savasana or the boat pose strengthens the body muscles and works to open your heart and lungs.



Taurus

Taurus people always search for space to vent out their energy in a healthy way in the cow face yoga pose. They love worldly pleasures. Vrksasana or Tree pose makes the Taurus grounded and awakens a sense of balance and fortitude in them. The lower part of the body becomes strong.

Gemini

Gemini is a mixture of naughty and nice. You get the best of both worlds with them. They are the ones who cannot concentrate on one thing for a longer time. The Garudasana or the eagle pose helps channel their distractible energy in a good way. Gemini is a people who are good communicators and always are down with neck and shoulder pain while sitting on a computer. The shoulder opener pose is the best for them to get relief from their suffering.



Cancer

Cancer is the people who are homely and need support when feeling overwhelmed. The Balasana, or the Child’s pose, is the best pose. It gives their overwhelmed emotions a balance. King pigeon pose takes a lot of time and patience to work on and master. This best suits the Cancerians as they are ready to perfect every part of their life.



Leo

Leo is the one who is genuine and original. The tree pose is best for Leo as it is original with all its variations. Perfection in every pose of the asana takes time, reminds them not to come to decisions without thinking, and even makes them confident. Salamba Bhujangasana or the Spinx pose helps them practice the lion’s breath while opening up their heart and helping to restore their energy, and helping to achieve their goals.



Virgo

Virgo is the caretaker of nature and virgins of nature. They show their love with fierceness. For Virgo Utkata Konasana or the Goddess, pose works their inner strength, legs, and back. They are perfectionists and enjoy precision. The Iyengar pose helps to fulfil the characteristics of the Virgo, which is of detail -orientations.



Libra

They are the one who controls all things in a balanced, just, and beautiful way. As they like to control things, and the Ardha chandrasana or the chopasa or half-moon pose is perfect for them. They like to balance things to perfection. It gives strength to their lower body. Vinyasa yoga will be best for them as it brings out the balanced and beautiful things they like.



Scorpio

Passion and sensation mark this personality. Balancing and energy coursing, the best yoga pose for them is the scorpion pose. It allows them to realize, laugh, and play around. Frog base makes the best of the yoga pose for them. They are the ones who like to do hard things. The water sign makes them attain the position until they fix it, as they are stubborn.



Sagittarius

Their zodiac sign of bow and arrow goes with the yogas. They are philosophical and always try to hit their aim. For them, the ideal pose is of an archer. This pose will help them to realize before speaking. Sagittarius is the one who aims at hopes, dreams, optimism, joy, and devotion, squat or garland pose is the best pose. The Sagittarius are the rulers of the hips. This posture is known for its capacity to strengthen the pelvic floor.



Capricorn

Capricorn’s energy is motivated by nature but can burn out if not committed to a steady pace. So for them, the Squat pose or Malasana help them to be committed to their aims and helps to burn out their energy. Capricorns rule the bones, joints, and teeth. The padmasana, or lotus or half pose, gives them the sense of fortitude needed to take on any goal, big or small.

Aquarius

Aquarius are the ones who consider logic at the base of everything and can live together with the people. The half-lotus would be the best to accompany their truth and humanity. They are the most imaginative sign and are good at creating a world with an open heart. Urdhva Dhanurasana is best suited as it elevates their mood and reduces stress.



Pisces

Pisces is their fish zodiac sign, so the Matsyasana or fish pose is the perfect pose. Their spiritual and material worlds are fulfilled by this asana. It opens their heart and throat chakras and spreads the positive energy in their body.

(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)