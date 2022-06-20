International Yoga day: Elevate your health with the combination of yoga and nutraceuticals

By Yashna Garg,

The onset of COVID-19 pandemic brought forth several lifestyle trends, as the global focus turned toward fostering physical and mental health and well-being. As people stayed at home and used various strategies to improve their nutrition and fitness, yoga and nutraceuticals came into sharp focus. While consumption of health products such as multivitamins and immunity-boosting drinks surged, Indians also took to the yoga mat to improve agility and endurance through time-tested techniques.

The role of yoga and nutraceuticals in sustaining a healthy lifestyle is also expected to grow as people get busier with a gradual return to pre-pandemic life. On International Yoga Day, June 21, here is expert advice on how to gain the benefits of both of these superhealthy methods:

Be consistent

Healthy minds and bodies require time to develop and consistency to sustain. According to studies, frequent yoga practise can reduce anxiety while also improving heart rate, respiration rate, and blood pressure. Yoga, when practised on a daily basis, helps to grow muscular mass while also maintaining muscle strength and flexibility. Similarly, nutraceuticals, regardless of the purpose — sustained energy levels, bone strength, stronger hair and glowing skin, immunity-boosting and better digestion, or weight loss — only work if taken on a consistent basis, as they seek to fill nutritional deficiencies in one’s diet. It is only when the body is regularly nourished by a combination of diet and supplements that reliable effects can be obtained.

Trust only the experts

Yoga teachers and marketers of nutraceuticals such as pills, capsules, probiotic shots, powders, syrups, and even gummies with both scientifically formulated and natural ingredients are abound in the market. Just as correct posture and knowledge of each yoga asana require research and experience from a yoga master, it is critical to select the ideal makers for your nutraceutical needs. Also, check the labels carefully and avoid anything that claims to be a rapid fix or boasts of a big breakthrough. An expert understands that there are no shortcuts to good health.

One size does not fit all

What asanas and routines worked for your workplace mate may not work for you! If you want to reduce anxiety, you should work with your yoga teacher to add more breathing techniques, such as pranayama, as well as restorative meditation, into your sequence. If you wish to relax tight muscles in your lower back to relieve pain, try a posture combination that includes Dhanurasana (Bow Pose), Bridge Pose, Camel Pose, and Cat and Cow Pose.

To that end, selecting the appropriate nutraceutical based on your personal health goals might boost your wellness quotient. If you want to keep your skin appearing young as you get older, take a collagen supplement on a daily basis. However, for weight loss, a product with a high protein content will be beneficial, depending on other factors such as your total activity level and overall calorie intake.

Treat your body well

In today’s world, a combination of yoga and nutraceuticals can unlock a healthier and fitter life. Busy lifestyles necessitate some corrective action, and both of these low-cost factors can fit seamlessly into daily schedules. However, a word of caution here would be to minimize elements that may endanger the condition of health that these are constructing. Alcohol, smoking, and substance abuse can reverse the benefits of yoga and nutraceutical intake.

(The author is CMO of Zeon Lifesciences. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)