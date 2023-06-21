International Yoga Day 21 June 2023 Live: Every year the world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21 to promote awareness of the various benefits of the age-old practice. However, this year, the day holds special significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating it at the UN headquarters in New York. It is important to note that International Yoga Day was introduced by PM Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014.

Since the inception of International Yoga Day, the practice has gained huge popularity worldwide owing to its mental, physical, and spiritual benefits. Yoga day serves as a platform to raise awareness about its numerous advantages and promote its holistic approach.

Today marks the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga and the theme for this special occasion this year is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – which means Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’.

06:48 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 Yoga Day 2023: PM Modi’s message on the occasion Sharing my message on International Day of Yoga. https://t.co/4tGLQ7Jolo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023 06:40 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 Yoga Day 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur performs Yoga in Himachal Pradesh #watch | Union Minister Anurag Thakur performs Yoga in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh to mark the #9thinternationalyogaday. pic.twitter.com/xWo8t7rT77 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023 06:26 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 Yoga Day 2023: Inspiring Quotes “Yoga is the symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is a health assurance on zero budget.” – Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self and through the self. Happy International Day of Yoga.” – The Bhagavad Gita “Yoga is the practice of quieting the mind.” – Patanjali 06:21 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 Yoga Day 2023: Five benefits of yoga Yoga is beneficial for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. It boosts flexibility, strength, and balance. Yoga Asanas (postures) increase joint mobility, muscular tone, and body strength. Yoga practice on a regular basis can help you sleep better. It encourages positive thinking, reduces stress, and promotes heightened self-awareness. 06:12 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 Yoga Day 2023: UN General Secretary’s message ahead of International Yoga Day United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday shared a video message ahead of International Yoga Day. “Yoga offers a haven of calm. It can reduce anxiety and promote mental wellbeing. It helps us to develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which so badly needs our protection. And it reveals our common humanity – helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one,” said Guterres. 06:09 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 Yoga Day 2023: Union minister Nitin Gadkari extends wishes Guided by the theme of 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone for a blissful #internationalyogaday , brimming with peace, serenity, and abundant joy.May the spirit of yoga illuminate our lives, bringing us closer to our true selves and each… pic.twitter.com/iQasFm7gme — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 21, 2023 06:09 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 Yoga Day 2023: History and significance The International Day of Yoga was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, following a proposal made by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The day highlights the benefits of yoga and promotes physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Through a range of programs and activities, the day offers a chance to spread awareness of the mental, physical, and spiritual benefits of yoga. 06:07 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 Yoga Day 2023: What is the theme for this year? The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’. Read more: International Yoga Day: What is the theme? Know benefits of age-old practice here 06:07 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 International Day of Yoga 9th edition This year marks the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga, and like every year, PM Modi will perform yoga to honor the occasion. However, this year’s celebration is special as the Indian Prime Minister, who will be on his visit to the United States, will mark the day by leading a yoga session for the first time at UN Headquarters. 06:02 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 Yoga Day 2023: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami perform Yoga in Haridwar #watch | Uttarakhand: Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami perform Yoga in Haridwar to mark the #9thinternationalyogaday. pic.twitter.com/W8G7Sptseq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2023