International Yoga Day 2022: Know how the idea of celebrating yoga internationally originated

International Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated on 21 June to spread awareness about the significance and advantages of yoga. It is being said that yoga helps balance the body and brain.



Do you know how the idea of celebrating yoga day internationally originated? Tarun Bhardwaj, Senior Assistant Editor, Financialexpress.com interviewed, Dr H R Nagendra, the founder of Bengaluru’s S-VYASA University. It is widely believed that the idea of international yoga day was generated at his university.



Guruji and other yoga experts had presented the idea of celebrating Yoga Day to PM Modi and suggested that we should have a day dedicated to yoga internationally. It should be propagated across the world for the well-being of humans. In his interview, he speaks about the story behind IDY, his relation with PM Modi, Aayu app, diseases free India campaign, and much more. Let’s have a look at this video.

What is the story behind International Yoga Day?



International Yoga Day 2022 has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015. Prime Minister Narender Modi had recommended the date of 21st June while addressing General Assembly in 2014. As 21st of June is the longest day of the year and shares a special significance in various parts of the world.