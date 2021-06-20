International Yoga Day 2021: On the eve of IDY, Brazil’s First Lady joins celebrations and enjoys Yoga Asanas, meditation

Mrs Bolsonaro congratulated the Embassy for organizing the event to celebrate the IDY.. (Image Courtesy: Embassy of India in Brazil)

For the first time the First Lady of Brazil Mrs Michelle Bolsonaro, participated in an event on Yoga organized by the Indian Mission in Brazil as part of International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations. In her opening remarks, the First Lady, she said, “Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being and is now become a world heritage as it continues to be widely practised all over the world.”

Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh K Reddy, confirmed this to Financial Express Online and said, “The First Lady wore the IDY T-shirt the mission had brought out on the occasion and not only listened to the talk but was also seen enjoying doing all the Yoga Asanas and meditation. The talk on “Holistic approach to Yoga” was organized in association with Lonavala Yoga Institute.”

Mrs Bolsonaro congratulated the Embassy for organizing the event to celebrate the IDY.

According to Ambassador Reddy, “with the participation of Mrs Bolsonaro, on June 24, 2021, at the mission premises there will be a physical event in which a group of select Brazilian dignitaries will be participating”.

“On this occasion, the mission has plans to have a tree planting ceremony of a Neem and Amla by the First Lady in the Embassy premises. This is as a part of our effort to promote Ayurveda within Brazil as also a marker of the special friendship between the people of the two countries,” Ambassador Reddy added.

What is IDY?

In the middle of the global pandemic of COVID-19, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 is expected to focus on the overall well being of the people. This year the theme for IDY is `Yoga for well being’

Since 2015, June 21 has been designated as the IDY, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. This resolution was supported by 177 countries.

What is Yoga?

Practicing Yoga on a regular basis helps in increasing awareness, reducing stress, building immunity, helping in mental and physical health and helping in regularizing the whole body. This has been scientifically proven, today, Indian Yoga, in being practiced in its different forms across the globe.