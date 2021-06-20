International Day of Yoga 2021 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to lead seventh International Yoga Day celebrations on Monday

International Yoga Day 2021 LIVE updates: Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that helps in maintaining physical and mental well-being, and over the years, it has found popularity in other countries as well. In 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed marking a day as the International Day of Yoga in his address at the UN General Assembly, and the proposal was endorsed by 175 member states, post which the United Nations recognised June 21 as the day to celebrate Yoga. Over the past one and a half year, Yoga has gained more importance due to the coronavirus pandemic, and accordingly the theme for International Yoga Day 2021 has been decided by the UN to be “Yoga for well-being”.
The celebration for the International Day of Yoga in India will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the lead programme will be held by the Union Ministry of AYUSH and it would start at 6:30 am. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the event, following which a live demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol would be broadcast on Doordarshan. Users would be able to practice Yoga alongside the demonstration, and the exercises for the same have been listed on the government website for Yoga.
Highlights
For the first time the First Lady of Brazil Mrs Michelle Bolsonaro, participated in an event on Yoga organized by the Indian Mission in Brazil as part of International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations. In her opening remarks, the First Lady, she said, “Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being and is now become a world heritage as it continues to be widely practised all over the world.” Read more
“In Mali, several Yoga events have been held by Yoga enthusiasts across the country in cities like Segou, Kita, Timbuktu, Koulikoro, Sikasso, apart from various places in Capital Bamako, in the lead up to the International Day of Yoga,” India’s ambassador to Mali, Anjani Kumar tells Financial Express Online.
In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a customary large gathering for practising Yoga collectively to mark the occasion has been avoided and multiple smaller events have been held instead. Read more
PM Narendra Modi says he will address the 7th Yoga Day programme at around 6:30 am tomorrow (ANI)