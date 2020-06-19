International Yoga Day 2020: Celebrate Yoga Day indoor with family, PM Narendra Modi appeals

Unlike previous occasions, this year there will be no mass gatherings due to the threat of infections posed by contagious COVID-19.

International Yoga Day 2020: Since time immemorial, India is known as the land of Yoga, the Yoga capital of the world (Rishikesh), and by various other names related to yoga. A large number of people come to India every year from all over the world to find solace and peace. In India and across the world today, June 21 is celebrated as the International Yoga Day. It goes without saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a vital role in highlighting Yoga and its health benefits to the rest of the world. Now the whole world comes together for celebrating International Yoga Day. This year, the theme is Yoga at home and Yoga with family, reflecting the need to maintain social distancing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday put out a video regarding Yoga Day where he encouraged people for using yoga as a multi-dimensional solution to many health challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. He also asked people to celebrate International Yoga Day in their homes. He explained how beautifully yoga brings everything together. Therefore, the physical distancing imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic should not dampen our spirits or affect our enthusiasm while we observe the day.

The PM explained in the video that yoga helps in mitigating stress generated in the day to day life.“It also ends the distance between the life we have and the life we want to have,” he said.

Commenting on the COVID-19 pandemic, PM highlighted that even during these times of distancing, yoga is what ends distance. Not just that, it also joins or brings things together.

He further added that Yoga ends the distance between mind and body and expectations and reality.

The PM also said once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the focus would be on preventive healthcare, which will result in even greater relevance and making this ancient practice more popular.

“We are marking this yoga day in extraordinary times,” PM Modi added that usually Yoga Day is marked through public events and mass participation. This year, however, it is happening indoors.

According to the health ministry, a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be broadcasted on electronic and digital platforms on June 21, on the occasion of Yoga day.