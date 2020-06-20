International Yoga Day 2020: Here’s how to celebrate Yoga day within your home! Guidelines for public and professionals

All the Yoga instructors and professionals can lead and organise some virtual campaigns and training programmes for general people.

International Yoga Day 2020: For years Indians have been making the most by practicing yoga out in the open during the sunrise and sunset that benefits physical and mental health. Many camps and training are also organised every year where people come together and practise yoga. However, this year, with the Coronavirus pandemic, camps with large gatherings or practising in parks and other open spaces is not an option. Therefore, the government has come up with ways to engage people with yoga on the International Yoga day.

The Ministry of Ayush has proposed some ways for both public and yoga professionals on activities that can be performed within the confined walls to celebrate the International Yoga Day this year on June 21. Since it has to be performed at home, ‘Yoga with Family’ is the appropriate theme that has been proposed.

What should people do at home?

The Ayush Ministry has asked people to participate in a 45- minute long Common Yoga Protocol drill which will begin at 7 am on the World Yoga Day. The training video will be available on the government’s yoga portal, Ayush ministry website and its social media, and will also be run on TV channels. Further, those who practice yoga tomorrow can also upload their images or videos on social media handles of the government. To keep the process more engaging, people can also participate in a video Vlogging contest (My Life-My Yoga) held by CCRYN.

What Yoga professionals can do?

All the Yoga instructors and professionals can lead and organise some virtual campaigns and training programmes for general people. According to the government, all professionals can build up the enthusiasm by arranging workshops and lectures online to create awareness and benefits on Yoga for an individual. They can also arrange their own International Yoga Day themed competitions where people can take part.

The Ministry of Ayush has highlighted at times like these when the whole country is going through a Coronavirus pandemic, focusing on Yoga is beneficial and people all around the world are practising it to strengthen the respiratory and immune system. For people celebrating the International Yoga Day, the government wants people to pay special attention to the fact that it should be done in a way that does not violate the GoI advisories on the management of the pandemic and is done in a safe manner with protective measures. Mass gatherings for performing Yoga is strictly against social distancing norms and should not be practised, the government said.