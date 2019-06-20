International Yoga Day 2019: Yogalocator app launched as World gears up for the annual event

Ahead of International Yoga Day, the Ministry of Ayush launched Yogalocator app to disseminate information of all beneficiaries. Global health is recognized by the United Nations as a long-term development objective which requires international cooperation. The best way to do this is through the exchange of best practices that can make the lives of citizens healthier and improve individual lifestyles devoid of excesses of all kinds. Recognizing the universal appeal of yoga, the United Nations proclaimed 21st June to be celebrated as the International Day of Yoga in its resolution 69\/131 on December 11, 2014. The United Nations, in its aforementioned resolution on celebrating International Yoga Day on June 21, highlighted that yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being of individuals and that wider dissemination of information about the benefits of practising yoga would be beneficial for the health of the world population. READ: The benefits of Surya Namaskar for women World over, yoga is acknowledge as a holistic approach to staying physically and mentally healthy. Given the numerous health benefits, people are keen to make yoga a part of their daily routine. From Saudi Arabia to China, Bahrain, Serbia, Denmark, Singapore, Bhutan, Bahrain and so many other countries across the world, Yoga Day preparations are moving in full throttle. EMBED TWEETS: Sharing his views on the significance of International Yoga Day 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on LinkedIn highlighted how the ancient practice of yoga, which began thousands of years ago in India, is now popular across the world. On LinkedIn, PM Narendra Modi further stated, "The beauty of Yoga is that it is simple and convenient. It is not a mere set of exercises. It is a journey from 'me' to 'we', bringing synergy between the mind, body and intellect.In a time where health related ailments, especially when stress related ailments are rising, Yoga is giving relief and joy." EMBED TWEETS: Now, the world is all set to celebrate International Yoga Day 2019 in a big way, spearheading a massive fitness campaign that is bound to resonate across the globe. In a resolution, the United Nations had also invited all its member countries and organisations along with international and regional organizations, as well as civil society, other organizations and individuals to play a vital role to observe the International Day of Yoga and to come forward with innovative initiatives to raise public awareness about the various health benefits of practising yoga in daily life.