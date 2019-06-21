International Yoga Day 2019: Indian armed forces and missions across the globe start their day with Yoga

As part of 5th International Yoga Day celebrations, defense minister Rajnath Singh led thousands in practicing Yoga at the Rajpath with Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday. Simultaneously Indian armed forces across the country started their day with Yoga, be it on land or sea. Prime Minister, accompanied by Minister of State (Independent charge) Ministry of AYUSH & Minister of State of Defence Shripad Yesso Naik led the nation from Ranchi in Jharkhand in celebrating the spirit of Yoga. In his address to the yoga practitioners, including large number of students, Singh said Yoga Day is playing a pivotal role in getting the whole world together and people from Tokyo to San Francisco are welcoming the morning sun rays through Yoga. While allaying the fears of that Yoga belong to any religion, the defence minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his cultural diplomacy, and said that 177 nations supported Yoga Day resolution in the United Nations It transcends religion and is for the whole humankind. He also pointed out that even Islamic countries supported the resolution which itself proves that point. READ |\u00a0International Day of Yoga 2019: Take yoga from cities to villages, tribal areas, says PM Narendra Modi According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) all Indian missions across the world are celebrating the International Day of Yoga in a grand manner and several programmes associated are being organized with great enthusiasm in various countries. The Diplomatic Corps in New Delhi also participated in the celebrations at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, New Delhi. There was participation from 56 countries, seven organizations and around 250 diplomats on yoga mats. Also, various India based missions had yoga sessions today. Said Syed Akbaruddin, India's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador, at the UN in New York: \u201cUN has a special place in the remarkable growth of Yoga in our own lifetimes. It was here that the ancient practice of Yoga was transformed into an annual global observance.\u201d