International Yoga Day 2019: Benefits of Surya Namaskar for women

Long before 'yoga' became recognised as a trendy and holistic workout, Indians have embraced the benefits of Surya Namaskar since time immemorial, by offering morning salutations to the Sun, recognizing it as a powerful source of natural light and life on the planet. For home makers as well as working women, the benefits of Surya Namaskar for weight loss are well known. With a comfortable way of living, we also tend to lead increasingly sedentary lifestyles which also make us stress-prone. The mental benefits of Surya Namaskar are also noteworthy as the ancient discipline teaches twelve significant poses that help to keep the mind and the body vibrant, alert and receptive. Specific Surya Namaskar poses are known to have a calm effect on the brain and reduces anxiety. READ: World's healthiest people teach us to stay fit without going to gym For instance, the first pose of the Surya Namaskar strengthens the lower body, particularly the legs, ankle and feet, while it balances the hips. Scientifically, when hands are folded together as done during the Surya Namaskar pose, the action is known to connect the right and left hemisphere of the brain. Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine? Do watch this video to know why it is a good idea to do so and the advantages that come with regularly practising it. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com\/CqfolZzRrj \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019 The strongest will is the will that knows HOW to bend. bend as much as you can, it will only help you become stronger. Your body is not stiff, your mind is. #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #yoga #stretch #fitness #motivation #ssapp #tuesdaythoughts pic.twitter.com\/zLtapGqjZd \u2014 SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 11, 2019 Dekha Yoga se hi hoga! Isse kehtey hai. Bhoomi Bhanjan election Pradarshan! Bahut Bahut badhaai aapko @narendramodi ji . Aapko mera saashtaang dandvat pranaam ???? #ModiTsunami pic.twitter.com\/rzt5JKpd1l \u2014 SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) May 23, 2019 Yoga Day as the summer solstice is an ideal time for Surya Namaskar, as well as for honoring the Sun on all levels. In the Vedas Surya is the Self or Atman of the entire universe dwelling in the hearts of all beings. \u2014 Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) June 19, 2019 Given that many women are concerned about weight loss and stress, the benefits of Surya Namaskar for stomach and heart are worth a closer study and analysis. Each Surya Namaskar pose enables a deep, active inhalation and exhalation throughout the 12 poses, making it a great way to detox the body naturally and keep the lungs properly ventilated. The alternate stretching and compression of the abdominal organs as part of the Surya Namaskar regime can help tackle digestive and stomach related problems. An overall strengthening of the body and the mind is what makes Surya Namaskar a valuable, result-oriented fitness practice. The 12 poses are known to activate the brain cells, reduce strained joint related problems and slows down the body-mind ageing process.Those who regularly perform the Surya Namaskar are known to be physically active, mentally alert and they have glowing skin. READ: Your kidneys work better when you make these lifestyle changes! In today's world, to stay fit naturally is the toughest thing to do for women as one has to find the time amidst many tasks and a hectic schedule to prioritise the fitness routine. Make sure that you incorporate the Surya Namaskar as part of your daily fitness routine and with time, you can reap the health benefits too!