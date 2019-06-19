International Yoga Day 2019: Benefits of Surya Namaskar for women

By: |
Published: June 19, 2019 1:20:20 PM

The alternate stretching and compression of the abdominal organs as part of the Surya Namaskar regime can help tackle digestive and stomach related problems.

Specific Surya Namaskar poses are known to have a calm effect on the brain and reduces anxiety. (Image: Ministry of AYUSH)Specific Surya Namaskar poses are known to have a calm effect on the brain and reduces anxiety. (Image: Ministry of AYUSH)

Long before ‘yoga’ became recognised as a trendy and holistic workout, Indians have embraced the benefits of Surya Namaskar since time immemorial, by offering morning salutations to the Sun, recognizing it as a powerful source of natural light and life on the planet.

For home makers as well as working women, the benefits of Surya Namaskar for weight loss are well known. With a comfortable way of living, we also tend to lead increasingly sedentary lifestyles which also make us stress-prone.

The mental benefits of Surya Namaskar are also noteworthy as the ancient discipline teaches twelve significant poses that help to keep the mind and the body vibrant, alert and receptive. Specific Surya Namaskar poses are known to have a calm effect on the brain and reduces anxiety.

READ: World’s healthiest people teach us to stay fit without going to gym

For instance, the first pose of the Surya Namaskar strengthens the lower body, particularly the legs, ankle and feet, while it balances the hips. Scientifically, when hands are folded together as done during the Surya Namaskar pose, the action is known to connect the right and left hemisphere of the brain.

Given that many women are concerned about weight loss and stress, the benefits of Surya Namaskar for stomach and heart are worth a closer study and analysis. Each Surya Namaskar pose enables a deep, active inhalation and exhalation throughout the 12 poses, making it a great way to detox the body naturally and keep the lungs properly ventilated.

The alternate stretching and compression of the abdominal organs as part of the Surya Namaskar regime can help tackle digestive and stomach related problems.

An overall strengthening of the body and the mind is what makes Surya Namaskar a valuable, result-oriented fitness practice. The 12 poses are known to activate the brain cells, reduce strained joint related problems and slows down the body-mind ageing process.Those who regularly perform the Surya Namaskar are known to be physically active, mentally alert and they have glowing skin.

READ: Your kidneys work better when you make these lifestyle changes!

In today’s world, to stay fit naturally is the toughest thing to do for women as one has to find the time amidst many tasks and a hectic schedule to prioritise the fitness routine. Make sure that you incorporate the Surya Namaskar as part of your daily fitness routine and with time, you can reap the health benefits too!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. International Yoga Day 2019: Benefits of Surya Namaskar for women
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop