4th International Yoga Day 2018: Tips to stay healthy and top yoga for daily life

International Yoga day is celebrated on June 21 every year. Started in 2015, this year it will be the 4th edition of the International Yoga Day. The Yoga day was first proposed by prime minister Narendra Modi on September 27, 2014 during his speech at UNGA. PM Modi had stated yoga as a valuable gift with lots of health benefits. Yoga is being promoted by many celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu, among others. Since 2015, the International Yoga Day is celebrated every year across the globe in order to raise awareness for Yoga. It helps to improve your health, in weight loss and to fight depression and stress.

Tips to Stay Healthy:

1. Sleep well – ‘Early to bed and early to rise makes and man healthy, wealthy and wise.’ The most important thing to keep your health in a good condition is enough sleep. One has to get enough sleep in order to stay fit and healthy.

2. Enough water – Drinking water has an important role to play in health. It is always suggested to drink lots of water. Drinking water prevents our body from many harmful pollutants. Water is the natural cleanser and drains all the infectious pollution from our body.

3. Fresh Fruits and vegetables – Intake of junk food leads to many health problems. Today’s population is moving towards obesity because of the junk food. Fresh fruits and vegetables are necessary in order to stay fit and healthy. Vegetables and fruits serve you with many vitamins and minerals that are good for the body.

4. Excercise – Exercising is a very good way to keep one fit and healthy. Be it walking, running, going to a gym or performing yoga, any form of exercise can help you stay healthy. It is always suggested to do yoga daily morning as it is the natural method of staying healthy. Yoga reduces stress and depression, improves blood circulation and has lots of other benefits.

5. Medical checkups – Lack of care for our body is not good for our health. One should always get our medical checkups done at regular intervals.

Top yoga for daily life: There are many yoga poses which can be performed by a beginner every morning to stay fit and healthy. Here are top 5 easy yoga postures for daily life –

1. Four-Limbed Staff Pose: Chaturanga Dandasana

(Source- Yoga International)

One of the most common postures is Chaturanga Dandasana. It is an easy looking posture and very helpful too but only if done properly. It is of no use if the alignment is not proper or is done in a rush as many students tend to do.

2. Extended Triangle Pose: Utthita Trikonasana

( Source- Yoga International)

Standing poses are generally ignored in today’s world. This standing pose is a classic posture which helps to release your lower back, strengthen your core and expand your body and mind.

3. Crescent Pose

( Source- Yoga International)

Also known as High lunges is a perfect standing pose which helps in opening hips and psoas, encouraging space in chest, and feeling powerful on feet.

4. Revolved Chair Pose: Parivrtta Utkatasana

( Source- Youtube)

A funny looking pose, resembling a chair, is a great foundational pose to teach us how to twist safely. It helps in making advanced poses easy and it helps to learn the mechanics of twisting.

5. Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose: Viparita Karani

( Source- Yoga International)

This pose is the best way to relax after a long tiring day at work or practice. It helps in draining the legs and is the best pose for people who are suffering from insomnia.