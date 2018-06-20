International Yoga Day 2018 theme, images, logo; all you need to know

4th International Yoga Day 2018: The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. This year, the theme is 'Yoga for peace'. The first Yoda Day was observed worldwide on June 21, 2015.

Students perform yoga ahead of International Day of Yoga 2018 at Lal Parade Ground, in Bhopal. (PTI)

International Yoga Day 2018: The world is today celebrating the 4th International Yoga Day. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself led the celebrations by practising the yoga with 50,000 people at Dehradun’s Forest Research Institute. It was first introduced by the United Nations on June 21, 2015. The main aim is to create an awareness worldwide on the importance of staying fit and healthy. The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for peace.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the United Nations in 2014 had suggested that June 21 be celebrated as the international Yoga Day globally every year. The UN, after much consideration on December 11, 2014, decided to celebrate International Yoga Day every year on June 21. The word Yoga has been originated from Sanskrit word Yuja, which means ‘to join or unite’.

Yoga enthusiasts practice yoga on the eve of International Day of Yoga 2018, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

On the occasion of the first International Yoga Day, over 35,900 people performed at the at the national capital’s Rajpath. Apart from the prime minister, a large number of dignitaries including from 84 nations participated at the event. The event had created two Guinness Book of World records. First with the participation of 35,985 people and second. as many as 84 nations participating in the event.

Yoga enthusiasts perform yoga ahead of International Day of Yoga 2018, in Jodhpur. (PTI)

This year, PM Narendra Modi will participate in a Yoga event in Dehradun. Over 60,000 people are expected to participate in the event. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will conduct a yoga session in Kota at RC Ground.

Padma Vibhushan Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will be with army personnel at the Siachen base camp on the day. He is likely to speak to the soldiers on a number of issues including the importance of Yoga for well-being, inner balance at high altitudes and health. The army personnel will be trained scientifically designed yoga modules under his guidance. A number of other Yoga gurus and experts withhold yoga training sessions across the country and abroad.