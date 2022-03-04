International Women’s Day: Special gifting ideas for the important person in your life

If you have an important woman figure in your life that has influenced you or has made you grow professionally and personally, this day is when you appreciate their efforts and achievements.

Every year March 08 is celebrated at the International Women’s Day. The occasion is dedicated to women all over the world. The day acknowledges the social, political, cultural achievements of the women and to create awareness about gender-based discrimination and for women to take up a stand for themselves. This day also marks a call to action for gender parity.

Corporate house, social organizations celebrate women’s day by felicitating their women achievers. The theme of International Women’s Day 2022 is “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.”

If you have an important woman figure in your life that has influenced you or has made you grow professionally and personally, this day is when you appreciate their efforts and achievements. Here are some non-gendered gifting ideas to celebrate the day.

Dinner /Lunch date

Spending quality time with that special person over food is the best way to gift an individual, the gift of time and company. Take them out for an experience that is irreplaceable and let them know their value in your life.

Books by a female writer

It is often important to know the story from a woman’s perspective. There are plenty of women writers to choose from and no gift bigger than a book. Know their favourite genre or author and select your gift accordingly.

Personalized pens

Gifting pens have become rudimentary in the digital age but how about giving it a personal touch by engraving the initials of that person you are gifting it to on it. Pens make the best gifts from people of a multitude of occupations from writer to researcher, lawyer or teacher.

Spa Day

Everyone loves to be pampered, and if it is a gift, there is no refusing. Now with Covid restrictions being relaxed and cases declining, one can enjoy a relaxing spa day at home with rejuvenating massages, hot oil rubs.

Earphones

There is hardly anyone who does not enjoy music. Taste for music might differ but music as a whole united everyone. It is the biggest stress buster. So, gift her with a pair of great earbuds so that even on days that she is feeling low, music can lift her spirits.