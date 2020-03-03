International Women’s Day: PM Modi giving-up his social media account to inspiring women

PM Modi wrote from his official twitter handle asking women to share their inspiring stories using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs. (Image: PTI)

Ending the speculation over ‘giving-up’ his all social media accounts, Prime Minister Modi has said that he will give away his accounts to women on the occasion of the international women’s day. The world celebrates women’s day on the 8th of March.

After creating a huge storm through his late-night tweet on Monday, PM Modi’s tweet of Tuesday cleared the rumours. He said that this women’s day, he will give away his social media accounts to women whose lives are inspiring. PM Modi wrote from his official twitter handle asking women to share their inspiring stories using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs.

PM Modi also posted a poster in his tweet which asks netizens to share the stories of inspirational women on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #SheInspiresUs. People can also shoot a video and put it up on YouTube using the same hashtag, the poster explains.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Modi had posted a tweet from his official account saying that he is thinking of giving up all his social media accounts. The tweet led to a wave of shock expressed by his millions of followers on social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The opposition leaders also took potshots over his tweet. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi advised PM Modi to “give up hatred” instead of abandoning social media.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a similar fashion said that PM Modi had better advise his “army of trolls” to give up their social media accounts. The tweet also led to a full-fledged analysis by social media experts and panelists on television debates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considered as one of the very first politicians to have popularised the use of social media in the world of politics. His massive victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls was also apportioned in great measure to his extensive social media use to communicate with the youth of the country.