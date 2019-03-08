International Women’s Day: Harry Potter star Emma Watson becomes youngest member of Gender Equality Council

Women’s day 2019: Emma Watson had attended G7’s first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Elysee Palace, Paris.

Happy International Women’s Day, beautiful people! For those Harry Potter movie fans who love the fiery, intelligent and independent ‘Hermione’, there’s one more reason to cheer the individual who has brought the character to life on screen. Yes, we are talking about Emma Watson on International Women’s Day! Over the last few years, Watson has been pro-active on causes that pertain to supporting and developing a stronger narrative on gender equality. Recently, on March 5, the actress shared her photograph alongside Nobel Peace laureates and other thought leaders as well as campaigners, who are part of the prestigious Gender Equality Council, that is advising the G-7 this year, during the French presidency.

Notably, Emma Watson is the youngest member of the Gender Equality Council, which is exactly the kind of path-breaking change we want to see and emulate on International Women’s Day – yes, let’s get more young influencers on board and let their tribe grow! Let’s take a look at the scope of activities that are planned under the Gender Equality Council and how it can transform the lives of women worldwide.

Emma Watson’s Instagram Post:

These are some aspects that are on priority for the Gender Equality Council:

1. Continue the work of the first Council that has been convened last year in Canada and push other G 7 states and others to do more to make gender equality a reality at home and abroad.

2. Recommending ways that states can improve laws to strengthen the rights of women.

3. Encourage them to make new commitments to ensure accountability and access to justice.

Emma Watson’s Tweet:

????✨✌???? So honoured to be working alongside Nobel Peace Laureates, and other ???? thought leaders, ???? creatives and ???????????? campaigners as part of the Gender Equality Council advising the G7 this year during the French Presidency. For full caption: https://t.co/5ubq4uSOre pic.twitter.com/SH2phruBzw — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2019

In Emma Watson’s Instagram post, she adds a meaningful perspective when she says, “At a time when many might feel a loss of confidence in politicians and the state, it is easy to forget how vital national governments and legislation are in the wheel of factors that create meaningful and lasting change.”

Referring to her role specifically on the Council, she shared as follows, “As one of the youngest members of the group, I hope to bring the perspective of different generations to the table, as well as ensuring that the voices of many activists, campaigners and women’s organisations and movements that I’ve spent the past years working with and listening to, reverberate through the Council’s work.”

Emma Watson’s Instagram Post:

Last month, Emma Watson had attended G7’s first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Elysee Palace, Paris. In 2014, she was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and serves as an advocate for the

#HeForShe campaign that is centred on promoting gender equality. The overall global agenda seems aims to provide a legislative package that supports the well being of women worldwide. The United States, which is set to host the summit the following year, is expected to be involved in the initial level of the projects.