International Women’s Day: From being multi-taskers, to leaders of nations, women have led by example

Published: March 8, 2019 4:10 PM

From being multi-taskers to leaders of nations, women have led from the forefront.

A woman knows not only what she wants from life, but what she has to offer in return.

(By Mahalakshmi Pavani)

With a heart of gold, women are the drivers of progress without which the world would not be this developed today. A blend of both worlds, womanhood holds many a reason to attribute the success of the 21st century. Great Indian leaders like Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, who became the first woman president of the UNGA without receiving any formal education, are excellent examples of women being at the forefront of leading India to greater heights. She was also the first woman to hold a cabinet post in Indian politics. But the scenario today is very much different.

Feminism in those days was what this generation of ours today has misconstrued. Many young girls misconstrue feminism as a means to overpower and repress the opposite gender. The day you learn that feminism is not about hating men, putting them down, being better than the other gender, that day you will realise that how badly the idea itself has been distorted and misunderstood by today’s generation. It is purely letting the women how/ what they want to be and letting them pursue the career of their choice and further not restricting them based upon male-centric religious practices and beliefs.

Today there are multiple women who have excelled in their fields including our Defence and External Affairs Minister but sadly it is the number of women MPs in Lok Sabha hasn’t reached 33.3%. That goal can only be achieved when the current government changes its mindset as to what the role of a woman in our society is.

The poster for Ujwalla Yojana where we can see a woman cooking for the family highlights the patriarchal mindset of the current government and that is why 33.3% reservation as promised by the BJP before the 2014 elections through Women’s Reservation Bill is the need of the hour.

READ: Not all men are guilty, not all women are victims

God has made the woman with an instinct to look beyond herself, to nurture, provide for and to be selfless. From being multi-taskers to leaders of nations, women have led from the forefront. A woman knows not only what she wants from life, but what she has to offer in return.

From influential leaders, members of the parliament, to Prime Minister and President, it is amply clear that women are born leaders. Hence, the position women hold is of great importance. I wish that there could be more representation of women in our armed forces and higher judiciary because those are the two pyramids where women haven’t made it to the top.

(The author is Senior Advocate, Supreme Court and President, Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association. Views expressed are the author’s own.)

