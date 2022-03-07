International Women’s Day 2022: Quotes by powerful female leads, you should live by

Woman’s day is celebrated to commemorate the cultural, social, economic and political achievements of women, as it also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to cherish the presence of woman in our lives but celebrating womanhood doesn’t require a particular day.

For inspiring audiences globally, the entertainment industry too has given many women-centric films but not just films, their personal stories and inspirational thoughts have paved the way for many. Not just the films but there have been many female leads from various sectors that have proven over time that women should feel more empowered to accomplish their life with their own choices.

Following is a list of some powerful and empowering quotes by female leads that one should live by.

Priyanka Chopra:

According to Priyanka Chopra, financial independence is paramount and her mom always used to say that a woman can only be financially independent if she has the ability to live life on her own terms.

Sushmita Sen:

A famous quote by Sushmita Sen goes by the fact that she being a woman doesn’t need a man in life to have diamonds, as she could own them herself.

Tabu:

Another famous quote by Tabu goes by the fact that she didn’t want to be called a feminist but didn’t disown feminism either, as our actions are more important than these labels.

Rihanna:

A famous quote by Rihanna goes by that there is always something special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world and it takes a certain amount of strength, grace, fearlessness, intelligence and nerve to never take no for an answer.

Meghan Markle:

According to Meghan Markle, a woman doesn’t need to find a voice as they already have a voice and need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen.