International Women’s Day LIVE Updates: Global community aims to raise awareness against discrimination, as UN focuses on climate action and its impact on women

International Women’s Day: Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 to mark the achievements of women in various aspects of their lives as well as of society. From economic and political fields, to social and cultural arenas, women have made a mark in all areas of the world despite years of structural oppression. This year, the theme for the occasion is #BreakTheBias in an effort to create a world that treats genders equally and is inclusive, diverse as well as equitable. Hence, the IWD 2022 is looking to not only celebrate women’s achievements but to also raise awareness against the bias that women face.
Meanwhile, the United Nations has also started an initiative for International Women’s Day 2022. The UN has called for “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. It said that women and girls experience the greatest impact of climate risks. The UN said that the latest data has shown that there is a vital link between climate change and gender and social equity and without gender equality, a sustainable future would not be possible. Hence, this year, the UN is celebrating all the different ways in which women and girls are taking climate action.
Follow financialexpress.com live blog for International Women’s Day 2022 updates.
Women work hard – be it in their homes or in their offices along with maintaining a home-office balance – but don’t get the due recognition. So, it’s time to give the due recognition to the women in your family during this Women’s Day for the responsibilities that they share with their male counterparts. Read here
Nearly 70 per cent of women prefer to invest in real estate, mainly in residential properties, according to a survey of 9,000 women by unicorn startup NoBroker.
In November last year, proptech NoBroker had raised USD 210 million from investors at USD 1 billion valuations. It caters to all property-related needs like renting, buying, home services, financial services and society management. Read here
It isn’t easy to imagine the world without women who give birth to us and are a big part of our lives playing different roles. Observed on March 8 every year, International Women’s Day commemorates the glory of women in different fields. This occasion is also essential to raise awareness about women empowerment, gender equality, violence and abuse against women, etc. In India as well, the occasion is celebrated at grand level. Most employers from the organized sector use this day to give some special gifts to women in their workforce on the day. Read here
There is little doubt that women in India, whether homemakers, self-employed or salaried professionals, are becoming increasingly savvier about money. According to a 2019 survey, around 76% of women make their own financial decisions. When conducted a year later, in 2020, the survey pointed out that 77% of women contribute to the income of their households. And interestingly, women in tier 2 cities contribute a higher share of their income. Read here