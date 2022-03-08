International Women’s Day LIVE Updates: Global community aims to raise awareness against discrimination, as UN focuses on climate action and its impact on women

Live

The UN is celebrating all the different ways in which women and girls are taking climate action.

International Women’s Day: Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 to mark the achievements of women in various aspects of their lives as well as of society. From economic and political fields, to social and cultural arenas, women have made a mark in all areas of the world despite years of structural oppression. This year, the theme for the occasion is #BreakTheBias in an effort to create a world that treats genders equally and is inclusive, diverse as well as equitable. Hence, the IWD 2022 is looking to not only celebrate women’s achievements but to also raise awareness against the bias that women face.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has also started an initiative for International Women’s Day 2022. The UN has called for “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. It said that women and girls experience the greatest impact of climate risks. The UN said that the latest data has shown that there is a vital link between climate change and gender and social equity and without gender equality, a sustainable future would not be possible. Hence, this year, the UN is celebrating all the different ways in which women and girls are taking climate action.

