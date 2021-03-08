  • MORE MARKET STATS

International Women’s Day 2021: Significance, theme, history, wishes and messages

March 8, 2021 12:45 PM

Women have shown exemplary performance in all walks of life, and this remained true even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some greetings and wishes that can be used to wish women on this day.

International Women’s Day 2021 wishes, messages: March 8 marks the International Women’s Day every year in order to celebrate the achievements of women in various fields. It also aims to raise awareness about the unequal treatment that women often face, in the hopes of creating a world where gender would not be a basis of discrimination. Women have shown exemplary performance in all walks of life, and this remained true even during the coronavirus pandemic, when women formed a considerable portion of healthcare and frontline workers across the globe. Accordingly, this year, the UN has decided to keep the theme as “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”. Meanwhile, some groups of women have called for the theme to be “Choose to challenge”, claiming that the world only became alert about such issues if it was challenged.

Women’s Day was first celebrated back in 1911 by Clara Zetkin, who was a German. The roots of the celebration had been in the labour movement. It was only in 1913, however, that the celebrations were shifted to March 8, and it has remained that way ever since.

Wishes for Women’s Day

Here are some greetings and wishes that can be used to wish women on this day.

  1. We owe our existence to women because it is our mother who brings us into this world. Happy Women’s Day mother, may you always be happy.
  2. Being a woman itself is a superpower. Happy International Women’s Day!
  3. You are fierce, bold, and daring! Also, the best when it comes to caring. Happy Women’s Day!
  4. Well-behaved women seldom made history!
  5. You are the epitome of strength and courage. Wishing a very strong woman a Happy Women’s Day!

Womens Day
