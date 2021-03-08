International Women’s Day 2021: Free entry for women to all ASI protected monuments

Free entry for women to ASo protected monuments on March 8 (PTI image)

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is allowing free entry to all women to all centrally protected monuments. In an order issued on Sunday, the Director-General of ASI said that no fee will be charged to women visitors (both domestic and foreign) at all b archaeological sites or monuments that allow ticketed entry.

The order stated that all the monuments/archaeological sites that are specified in the Second Schedule of the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 will permit free entry to all women on March 8, 2021.

The order issued by M Nambiranjan, the Joint Director General (monuments) of ASI stated that the powers were exercised conferred under Rule 6 of the same 1965 Act.

On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay Entry will be FREE for all women visitors at all @ASIGoI ticketed centrally protected monuments & site museums. #internationalwomensday2021 #अंतर्राष्ट्रीय_महिला_दिवस https://t.co/jtxyb2h48I — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) March 7, 2021

There are 3,691 centrally protected monumented in India. This means that on Monday, several popular monuments like Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Sun Temple, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Khajuraho will permit free entry to women.

Earlier on Saturday, the Lucknow District Magistrate announced that under Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Mission Shakti’ the women will be given free entry to monuments in the district in March.

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel announcing ASI’s decision said that it has always been a tradition in India to respect women like ‘devi’ and free entry to monuments on this day is their way of showcasing them respect.

International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide to recognise the equal rights of women and celebrate their achievements in all spheres. The theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose To Challenge’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too greeted all women on the occasion and pledged towards furthering women empowerment in the country in all sectors.