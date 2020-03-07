International Women’s Day 2020: Importance, theme and history of the day for women

#EachforEqual which will push for a world that functions on gender equality and women empowerment.

International Women’s Day 2020: One day can’t be enough to thank all the women in our lives but we do have a day when all of us can pay gratitude for all what they have given to us in our lives. The International Women’s day is celebrated on March 8 every year to remind ourselves of the sacrifices they have made as well as the efforts they have put in to shape our lives for better.

This year though, we will not only honour the efforts of women and made us better human beings but also take a pledge to make their life better and in that way thank them for their importance in our lives. We will challenge the societal norms and help every woman in our and other’s life to brave their challenges such as patriarchy, inequality and sexism. Hence, the theme for this year’s Women’s day is #EachforEqual which will push for a world that functions on gender equality and women empowerment.

German activist Clara Zetkin is credited for March 8 is celebrated as the International Women’s Day. She had raised the demand for March 8 to be honoured as a day of working women at the International Socialist Woman’s Conference a year after the Socialist Party of America had organised a Women’s Day in New York City on February 28, 1909. Her proposal to honour working women on March 8 every year came into existence as the International Women’s day over the years.

We, the people must be thankful for what the women in our family have done but at the same time, should not persuade them to keep doing the same things as if they are born to make sacrifices and make lives better. They deserve to have better lives as well and it’s upon all of us, all the men and women, the society we live in to honour their rights and should not make it a case of privileged demands.