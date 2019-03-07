International Women’s Day 2019: SMS, Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook status, images and quotes to make this day special

International Women’s Day 2019: Celebrate women’s day with these inspiring and motivating words to send to the women in your life to make their day special.

International Women’s Day 2019: For centuries now, women have been subjected to being called the weaker section of the society. And women have come a long way of fighting for their rights in society, globally and even at home. Today, several women have been the lead in all areas. Be it sports, business, entertainment, women are breaking the ceiling and empowering themselves to be more than what society describes them to be.

Women’s Day is a good time to look back at the achievements and also serve an encouragement for women who are doing better. Sometimes you do not even realise, but your closest friend could be just a motivating quote or message away from doing her best. So, you can send across motivational women quotes, inspiring messages for women and the sort to celebrate the best of womanhood.

Celebrate this day with the women close to you and share some words of inspiration with them.

Michelle Obama: The difference between a broken community and a thriving one is the presence of women who are valued.

Ellen Degeneres: True beauty is not related to what colour your eyes are or what colour your hair is. True beauty is about who you are as a human being, your moral compass, your principles.

Malala Yousafzai: Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow’s reality.

Meryl Streep: I think the best role models for women are people who are fruitfully and confidently themselves, who bring light into the world.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: I have chosen to no longer be apologetic for my femininity and my femaleness. And I want to be respected in all of my femaleness because I deserve to be.

Hillary Clinton: Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.

Happy Women’s Day!