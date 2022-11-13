International stress awareness week: Log out stress holistically

With responsibilities, aspirations, jobs, and relationships, we are likely to experience some stress daily. If handled efficiently, it can become a productivity tool that allows you to get things done and take proactive actions against life’s challenges.

However, things take a turn for the worse in the lack of stress management tools. Decreased productivity levels, disturbed relationships, lowered concentration span, frustration, irritability, and deteriorated mental and physical health – neglecting stress turns out more expensive than taking proactive measures.

“Combating life’s stressors shouldn’t be difficult,” Sidhharrth S Kumaar, who is Founder of NumroVani and a renowned name in Astro Numerology said. “It is ideal to implement a holistic regimen of wellbeing which is personalized and unique for you. Based on a retrospective data analysis at NumroVani, wellbeing regimen customized as per Name and Date of Birth infuses more zeal and enthusiasm in person to do it. Implementing holistic ways not only defeats tension but also promotes positivity and well-being,” Kumaar said. In general, here are the top 6 holistic ways to manage stress as listed by Sidhharrth S Kumaar –

1. Gain mental strength with physical exercise

Whenever you push yourself to run for another 5 minutes or attempt the last rep, you build resilience and the ability to handle challenges while working out. Yoga, strength training, cardio, and all other forms of exercise not only train your body but also your brain.

Exercising releases natural stress-busters – endorphins, and serotonin. These feel-good hormones reduce the levels of the main stress hormone called “cortisol”. Incorporating even 5-20 minutes of physical activity per day can eliminate stress.



Also Read | Here are the best ways to reduce stress and improve mental health at work

2. Ward off stress with Ashwagandha

The medicinal herb “Ashwagandha” is an effective adaptogen. Adaptogens are herbal pharmaceuticals proven to fight the body’s mental and physical stressors. A daily dose of Ashwagandha is proven to decrease stress and anxiety levels.

Taking 250-500 mg of Ashwagandha for 2-4 months can do wonders for your overall mood, maintain blood sugar levels, improve memory and even provide relief from insomnia.

3. Bring your social skills to action

One of the best holistic approaches to dealing with the symptoms of stress and anxiety is regularly being a part of social interactions. Covid-19 isolated people. This was the major reason behind so many mental health issues arising in those times.

Being a part of a close-knit group gives you a sense of belonging. It’s great for refreshing your mind when you’re burdened with stress. Apart from staying connected with your friends and family, meeting and interacting with new people further develops your brain and boosts self-confidence.

4. Watch your worries drifting away with Meditation

Our mind is bombarded with thousands of thoughts when we are stressed. To gain calm and think clearly in such situations is strenuous. Meditation is the most efficient method to slow the racing mind, get hold of your breathing and manage stress.

While a single meditation session presents you with immediate benefits, making it a non-negotiable part of your daily routine positively impacts your brain’s gray matter – responsible for improved memory, sensory perception, and decision-making skills.

5. Rejuvenate with Music Therapy

Music Therapy is shown to improve motor, cognitive, emotional, and sensory functions in working professionals, students, and those with parenting responsibilities. The best results can be enjoyed when music therapy is personalized as per the individual’s needs.

The binaural beats, different frequencies, and affirmations advantage each person uniquely. It not only allows you to manage stress but also works as a great relaxing ritual.

6. Mend your sleep cycle

Your body needs 6-8 hours of quality sleep per day to function at its best. Stress can’t intimidate those who are well-rested. A good night’s rest refreshes your mind and body.

Now, sleeping for 2-3 hours in two shifts throughout the day isn’t going to perform in your favor. Try to achieve at least 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep in a cold and comfy environment to restore analytical, divergent, and critical thinking.

Way to go…

Eliminating stress entirely from your life is not possible. But using holistic approaches which are personalized and unique for you would empower you to enhance productivity and weaponize stress to your advantage is. One of the easiest ways to personalize this is based on Name and Date of Birth. With these holistic methods, you will be able to combat life’s stressors easily.



(The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy.)