International Scotch Day: 4 brands that you should not miss trying

With scotch being the aspirational drink of choice for many, Scotch holds a special place in the hearts of whisky lovers worldwide. Made in Scotland, Scotch whiskies are created to meet a very high standard and are some of the most popular and widely demanded spirits in the world. The best Scotch brands in the world are known for capturing the unique flavors of the distinct regional traditions and environmental conditions of Scotland and offering a truly elevated drinking experience.

On the occasion of International Scotch Day, we’re listing some of our favorite hidden gems for you to explore and enjoy as you take a deep dive into the exquisite world of Scotch whiskies!

DEWAR’s Japanese Smooth

Whisky enthusiasts will undoubtedly be familiar with the smooth taste of DEWAR’S Scotch. The Scottish whisky maker’s latest innovation is DEWAR’S Japanese Smooth Scotch Whisky. An exciting amalgamation of the Japanese and Scottish whisky-making cultures of Scotland and Japan, this Scotch whiskey finishes its two-part maturation process in traditional Mizunara Oak casks sourced from Japan. The process lets the whisky imbibe the floral and woody flavors from the Mizunara oak, layered with DEWAR’S notes of heather and honey. Needless to say, its complexity of flavor and rich finish makes it an indulgent experience to enjoy neat, on the rocks, or to top off a Japanese-style highball cocktail.

Glenmorangie The Tayne

A Scotch inspired by a 16th-century war legend between the English and Spanish navies, Glenmorangie’s The Tayne is a standout in many ways in the world of whisky. Created with clear Spanish influences, The Tayne chooses an unusual finish of amontillado sherry casks for its final maturation. The influence of the sherry is instantly evident in the bouquet, accompanied by aromas of rose petals, chestnuts, sweet toffee, Muscovado sugar, and tropical fruits. It features a sweet flavor with light bitterness and an aftertaste of spice, giving the Scotch plenty of volumes and making it a memorable drink, especially for the Indian palate.

Monkey Shoulder

Popular among new-age whisky drinkers, the Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky is a blended malt Scotch whisky that combines three unique single malt spirits to create a unique taste. Each of the component single malts is brewed in former bourbon casks, and then further vatted together after blending. The resulting Scotch is known for its light and creamy undertone, with vanilla notes and a signature richness. It is one of the most modern-styled Scotch whiskies out there, with its light body making it ideal for cocktails like a classic whisky sour – while remaining just as enjoyable neat or on the rocks!

Talisker

Founded in 1830, Talisker is one of the oldest Scotch whiskies to come from the Isle of Skye. This award-winning single malt Scotch is matured for 10 years in American Oak barrels and is known for having a powerful pepper-induced and smoky aroma. The spirit brings a touch of brine and dry barley to the palate, leaving a memorable marine aftertaste that is delicately balanced by hints of orchard fruit. Tingling with truly unique flavors, it is a taste that is sure to stay with you right from the first sip!